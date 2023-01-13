Senate and House Democrats continue gun safety legislative efforts

Following a recent spate of gun violence in Virginia, Democrats in the House and Senate hope to advance more gun safety legislation this year.

Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, has introduced a bill to stop the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Democrats were unable to pass similar measures in 2020 when they led both legislative chambers.

Helmer said in an interview that he thought it was “shameful” for Gov. Glenn Youngkin to mention in his State of the Commonwealth address the recent high-profile shootings at a Chesapeake Wal-Mart; at the University of Virginia; and in Newport News, where police say a 6-year-old shot a teacher; without also discussing “meaningful legal solutions” to gun violence.

During his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday Youngkin said that Virginians “stood together in times of trial and tribulation."

He added that “in each case, we’ve seen the love, the compassion, the fortitude, and the courage of our fellow Virginians on display."

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said that "Virginia has some of the toughest gun laws in America."

"The governor's approach is twofold: addressing the behavioral health challenge in the Commonwealth through a $230 million behavioral health plan that delivers help when people need it and working with the legislature on a package for enhanced penalties for crimes committed with guns," she added.

Helmer and other Democrats and advocates said the state must take action to prevent and lessen gun violence beyond criminal penalties.

Assault-style firearms, like the ones Helmer hopes to ban, have select-fire capabilities for automatic or semi-automatic shooting — such as AK-47s and M16s — and higher capacity rounds than other guns.

“This would be a meaningful legal solution to the problem,” he said. “ I’ll work with anybody on either side of the aisle.”

Helmer tried to pass similar legislation two years ago with then-Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria. This time, Helmer has increased the capacity limit from 12 to 15 bullets. He said he hopes new efforts can attract bipartisan support for what he called “common-sense” laws.

He said the House Democratic Caucus is planning to unveil more legislation next week. Meanwhile, a handful of legislators from the Senate Democratic Caucus held a news conference Friday morning to discuss some bills.

With gun legislation often falling along partisan lines, the senators’ bills could clear their chamber but face defeat in the House, where Republicans hold the majority. Meanwhile, House bills like Helmer’s may not clear that chamber.

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath is carrying a bill similar to Helmer’s this year. Deeds previously was among Democratic legislators to leave past versions of the bill in committee. So was Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who this year has a bill to create standards of conduct for gun sales people, and Sen. Scot Surovell, D-Fairfax. He is carrying a bill this year with factors for magistrates to consider when issuing substantial risk orders.

Substantial risk orders allow law enforcement and prosecutors to petition courts to temporarily prohibit possession, purchase or transportation of firearms from people deemed at risk to themselves or others.

“The bill I've got is going to be very hard to vote against,” Deeds said.

Deeds said that two years ago he was concerned that the proposed assault weapon ban could end up applying to a wider range of guns than intended. His new bill specifies guns that would not be considered assault firearms, such as antique firearms, bolt-operated guns and guns manufactured before July 1, 2023 — when the law would take effect.

Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, noted the recent shooting in Newport News where authorities say a 6-year-old boy brought a gun from home and shot his teacher. Boysko has a bill that would require people with children to lock up their guns when not in use.

"This bill would not only stop tragedies like we saw in Newport News, it would prevent other tragedies including gun accidents, youth suicides and school shootings,” she said.

Lori Haas, a reform advocate whose daughter was wounded in the 2007 Virginia Tech mass shooting, supported the Democratic legislators at the news conference.

“We lock up poisons, alcohol, prescription drugs, why not firearms?,” she said. “The commitment we see here today to address the public health epidemic of gun violence will go a long way to keep us all safe from gun violence and save lives.”