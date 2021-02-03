Senate and House moving toward compromise on tax relief for stricken businesses

However, House Finance Chairwoman Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, said Wednesday that she will propose a substitute bill that would provide some level of state tax relief to businesses that received the federal money, although she was not ready to say how much.

"There would be some sort of compromise," Watts said in an interview.

"I will be looking very, very carefully at what the Senate has endorsed and make sure what I will be able to recommend to address that issue with the House," she said.

Tax conformity normally is a routine issue that the General Assembly adopts at the beginning of each legislative session to change state tax code to reflect federal changes - or not, if the cost to the state budget is too great.

Gov. Ralph Northam supports conforming the state tax code with most changes to federal law for individual taxpayers in the CARES Act, adopted last March, and the new relief package passed in December. Those changes would cost the state about $122 million in revenue in the pending budget.