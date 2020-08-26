Senate backs bill allowing reduced sentence for assaulting law officer - in some cases

A bill that would redefine what qualifies as assaulting a police officer and eliminate mandatory jail time for the offense triggered a ferocious political debate over police reforms and public protests that drew comments from almost half of the Virginia Senate before passing on a party-line vote on Wednesday.
Republicans decried Senate Bill 5032 as an insult to law enforcement, court officials and emergency first responders, invoking the specter of sometimes violent protests that arose in Richmond and across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota in late May.
"The message to law enforcement is we don't care about you," said Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus, who said it also tells lawbreakers they don't have to worry about obeying police.
Democrats reminded them that the legislation, proposed by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, wouldn't do away with a felony charge for assaulting a law officer. Instead, they said, the bill would ensure that a felony isn't charged in minor cases, especially those involving people with autism or other intellectual disabilities, or be accompanied by a mandatory minimum jail sentence of six months.
"You've got to be smart about felonies," said Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, a former juvenile probation officer and one of 17 senators to speak - two of them twice - during a debate that dominated the Senate's first day back in session after six days. "You can't just be handing them out like candies."
In the end, the Senate voted 21-15 to pass the bill. The debate could foretell partisan warfare over other police and justice reform legislation that Democrats are pushing and Republicans are decrying as a danger to law and order at a time of public unrest that intensified this week after police officers in Kenosha, Wisc., shot an unarmed man in the back as he tried to get into his car.
"I don't think anybody thinks it's okay to shoot an unarmed man in the back," said Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg.
But Peake said Surovell's bill is part of a larger political agenda, driven by Black Lives Matter protests, that is undermining law enforcement in Virginia, even though Democrats say they aren't proposing to "defund" police with the legislation.
"All these bills might not be about defunding police, but they damn sure demoralize every law enforcement officer in the commonwealth," he said.
Surovell initially proposed to reduce the charge for assaulting an officer or other court officials and first responders from a felony to a misdemeanor, but he agreed to a substitute bill that would maintain the Class 6 felony while eliminating the mandatory minimum jail sentence of six months. A Class 6 felony can carry a sentence of one to five years in prison, and a fine up to $2,500.
"The only ones these mandatory minimums help are people who work in prisons and lawyers," he said.
The bill allows a judge or jury to reduce the charge to simple assault, a misdemeanor offense, if "the degree of culpability is slight" because the defendant suffers from an intellectual or developmental disability, or "if there is no bodily injury" to the officer or other official who was assaulted. It also requires an independent investigation of an alleged assault by a juvenile in such cases.
"For too long in the commonwealth, there have been cases where the punishment is disproportionate to the crime and will ruin an autistic kid's life," Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said.
But Republicans said the bill, if made law, would play out disastrously across the state by allowing people to assault law enforcement officers, firefighters or other officials with impunity. Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, said the people he defends as a lawyer "understand that if you touch a police officer or a first responder, you're going to jail. It's called deterrence."
They also warned against mob rule in three months of protests that have targeted police and systemic racism in the criminal justice system and other parts of society.
"Have you seen what our police are going through?" asked Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake. "Have you seen the attacks on our police?"
Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, called the proposal "a pretty big insult to our law enforcement community for doing what they're doing."
But McClellan said that the current requirement of automatic jail sentences for minor or unintended infractions, especially by juveniles or people with intellectual disabilities, "is part of what people are marching in the street and demanding change for."
Surovell also had a suggestion for bolstering beleaguered law enforcement officers in Virginia.
"If you want to help morale and retention, the best thing you could do is pay them more money," he said.
An omnibus police reform package proposed by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, has passed one committee but now is before the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee to assess its effect on the state budget.
Other police reform bills filed in the Senate would prohibit the use of neck restraints, ban departments from acquiring equipment from the military, require all police officers to be trained in crisis intervention or de-escalation techniques, and set up a fund to pay for body cameras for local police. In the house, 30 bills related to police reform have been filed for the special session.
