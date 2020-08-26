Senate backs bill allowing reduced sentence for assaulting law officer - in some cases

In the end, the Senate voted 21-15 to pass the bill. The debate could foretell partisan warfare over other police and justice reform legislation that Democrats are pushing and Republicans are decrying as a danger to law and order at a time of public unrest that intensified this week after police officers in Kenosha, Wisc., shot an unarmed man in the back as he tried to get into his car.

"I don't think anybody thinks it's okay to shoot an unarmed man in the back," said Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg.

But Peake said Surovell's bill is part of a larger political agenda, driven by Black Lives Matter protests, that is undermining law enforcement in Virginia, even though Democrats say they aren't proposing to "defund" police with the legislation.

"All these bills might not be about defunding police, but they damn sure demoralize every law enforcement officer in the commonwealth," he said.

Surovell initially proposed to reduce the charge for assaulting an officer or other court officials and first responders from a felony to a misdemeanor, but he agreed to a substitute bill that would maintain the Class 6 felony while eliminating the mandatory minimum jail sentence of six months. A Class 6 felony can carry a sentence of one to five years in prison, and a fine up to $2,500.