Senate backs McClellan's utilities bill

“I’m worried that we’ve suspended the rules of economics, based on, frankly, a situation that doesn’t exist,” Petersen said. “And while we do have people that are stressed, while we do have people that are in trouble, the bottom line is at some point, we have to get back to normal. We have to have accountability. We have to tell people, if you don’t pay your bill, eventually the server is going to get cut off.”

Petersen said the current situation will make it so that “ordinary people that paid their bill every month will pay a higher price.”

Many of the provisions in the administration’s budget proposal reflect the original bill McClellan filed. In the face of criticism from some utilities in the energy-friendly Senate, the bill was eventually amended. One change is that it now exempts utilities run by local governments.

State regulators instituted the utility moratorium at the onset of the pandemic, but over the summer, the regulatory agency argued that a legislative fix was needed to protect smaller utilities from a cash crunch.

The SCC reiterated that warning in a statement on Tuesday as it granted a request from Northam to extend the moratorium until Oct. 5, to give legislators more time to work on a plan.