Senate backs McClellan's utilities bill

Senate lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation designed to help Virginians facing utility debt — one piece of a broader conversation about how to avert mass disconnections and deal with unrecoverable financial charges.
The Senate voted 24-12 in favor of a bill introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, that would give customers 12 months to pay off outstanding utility bills after the end of the current moratorium on disconnections — without facing late fees, interest or a deposit to enter the repayment plan.
Consumer advocates have for months warned legislators of a looming crisis if people with accrued utility debt face the sudden loss of electricity, gas and water at the end of the ongoing moratorium on disconnections, now scheduled to end Oct. 5.
State utility regulators are sounding their own alarm, warning that the longer the moratorium remains in place without state intervention, the higher the likelihood that paying customers across the state will be left to foot unpaid bills.
A clause in McClellan’s bill would make it easier for utilities to recover the cost of running repayment plans, and potentially any unpaid debt, by deeming the costs “prudently incurred” — language that ties the hands of state regulators.
Lawmakers will have to reconcile McClellan’s measure with a budget proposal from the Northam administration that would give customers up to 24 months to repay outstanding debt. The budget proposal would also compel Dominion to use some of the money it has overcharged customers to cover unpaid bills.
Through the budget, the Northam administration is also proposing to extend the ongoing moratorium through the end of the current COVID-19 state of emergency, which went into effect in the spring and has been extended indefinitely.
McClellan, advocating for her bill on Wednesday, said the state needs a plan that will help ensure people in debt “don’t face a crushing mountain of utility debt at the end of the moratorium.”
Spokesman Rayhan Daudani said Dominion supports McClellan’s bill, but declined further comment.
The full extent of Virginians’ utility debt is unclear. The most recent information presented by the State Corporation Commission in response to lawmaker requests estimated that Virginians owed more than $184 million in past-due utility bills, including $137.4 million in electric bills, according to a preliminary survey. That survey does not include all utilities in the state, or any debt incurred since July 1.
McClellan’s bill would require state regulators to submit a report to the legislature in January detailing the overall utility debt in the state, and an update on how much has been repaid.
Dana Wiggins, a consumer advocate with the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said better understanding that debt will help state lawmakers figure out a course of action that doesn’t leave low-income residents — who were disproportionately affected by the pandemic — at risk of losing power and water.
Wiggins said the group supports McClellan’s bill, but said it needs the provisions in Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposal to “do its best work.”
“VPLC really hopes the legislature approves the governor’s budget, which deals in a broader sense of how we recover from this pandemic. Sen. McClellan’s bill is complementary to that language, but in and of itself, it doesn’t change the moratorium or address all of the COVID-19 costs related to utilities.”
Republicans broadly opposed the legislation, though mainly they focused on opposing the extension of the utility disconnection moratorium.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment of James City County and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said the ongoing moratorium will compound into unpayable debt that paying customers will have to assume.
“Frequently in pursuits of altruism in this body, we cast common sense aside, because we are undertaking some initiatives that make us feel better,” Norment said.
Obenshain said, “It becomes a real problem for those ratepayers that are left holding the bag. I don’t question the motives of imposing the moratorium — we do have a lot of families that are hurting — but this is not a means-tested issue: anybody can stop paying these bills, whether you can pay it or not.”
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, echoed Republicans’ concerns. Petersen voted in support of McClellan’s legislation, but warned that by January, he would not support further stopgaps for disconnections.
“I’m worried that we’ve suspended the rules of economics, based on, frankly, a situation that doesn’t exist,” Petersen said. “And while we do have people that are stressed, while we do have people that are in trouble, the bottom line is at some point, we have to get back to normal. We have to have accountability. We have to tell people, if you don’t pay your bill, eventually the server is going to get cut off.”
Petersen said the current situation will make it so that “ordinary people that paid their bill every month will pay a higher price.”
Many of the provisions in the administration’s budget proposal reflect the original bill McClellan filed. In the face of criticism from some utilities in the energy-friendly Senate, the bill was eventually amended. One change is that it now exempts utilities run by local governments.
State regulators instituted the utility moratorium at the onset of the pandemic, but over the summer, the regulatory agency argued that a legislative fix was needed to protect smaller utilities from a cash crunch.
The SCC reiterated that warning in a statement on Tuesday as it granted a request from Northam to extend the moratorium until Oct. 5, to give legislators more time to work on a plan.
“Since we first imposed the moratorium on March 16, 2020, we have warned repeatedly that this moratorium is not sustainable indefinitely,” the SCC said in the statement.
“The mounting costs of unpaid bills must eventually be paid, either by the customers in arrears or by other customers who themselves may be struggling to pay their bills. Unless the General Assembly explicitly directs that a utility’s own shareholders must bear the cost of unpaid bills, those costs will almost certainly be shifted to other paying customers.”
Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, introduced legislation similar to McClellan’s in the House, but Aird’s bill was not heard by any panels in that chamber.
