The state Senate on Tuesday backed a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion access in Virginia’s state code — a possible last hurrah for the measure this session, as its counterpart already failed in the House of Delegates.

The Senate measure passed on a party-line vote of 21 to 18.

Senate Joint Resolution 255, carried by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, would protect a pregnant person’s right to seek an abortion.

“It is written in line with the legal framework outlined in Roe,” McClellan said.

She added: “This constitutional amendment restores the rights that I had during my childbearing years so that my daughter and my son will have those same rights when they reach their child-bearing years.”

When a protection is part of the state code, it is less subject to the shifting powers of the General Assembly. But proposed constitutional amendments require a longer process than regular legislation in order to become law.

In order to become law, a proposed constitutional amendment must pass the legislature two years in a row, with an election for the House of Delegates in between. Then the proposed amendment would go to voters in a state referendum.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George and Sen. Amanda Chase, R- Chesterfield spoke in opposition to the proposed amendment, with concerns that it went further than protections outlined in Roe v. Wade. Chase said that fetuses should have rights as well. Stuart said the language was overly broad. Several GOP senators argued the amendment would allow abortions up to the moment of birth.

“No one goes into labor and then says in the middle ‘oh, I’ve changed my mind,’” McClellan said, and added that any abortion occurring later in pregnancy is because “something went terribly wrong.”

Under the resolution, abortion access cannot be limited unless there is a “compelling state interest.”

“A state interest is compelling only when it is to ensure the protection of the health of an individual seeking care, consistent with accepted clinical standards of practice and evidence-based medicine,” the resolution reads.

Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington — a cosponsor of the resolution — said “we’re relying on physicians. This is a medical issue. It’s a health care issue and there are standards of practice that health care providers use.”

Sen. Siobahn Dunnavant, R-Henrico, noted the scope of Roe v. Wade and cited polling that she said indicated support for setting restrictions on abortion at some point during pregnancy.

“Roe specifically recognized due process and recognized at some point there is viability in the second trimester,” Dunnavant said. “That’s why Roe gave states the right to limit abortions in those two trimesters.”

With Republicans controlling the House of Delegates and Democrats controlling the Senate, movement on the process is yet to be determined. Bills on abortion access tend to fall along partisan lines, with most Republicans in opposition.

Still, the resolution signals to voters an appetite among Democrats for protecting abortion access in the state. In a news conference announcing the proposed constitutional amendments, Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria — who carried the now-defeated House version of the bill — said that her party will not stop trying to get it through and that the next possible time a referendum could happen would be 2026.

Abortion is still legal in Virginia for any reason up until 26 weeks of gestation (or the second trimester), and later in a pregnancy if physicians have attested that carrying a fetus to term will put the pregnant person’s life or mental health at serious risk. A number of abortion-restricting bills carried by Republicans have been defeated in the Democrat-controlled Senate, while the House voted down or refused to review other abortion-restricting bills.

Dunnavant said that she was “disappointed” when a Senate committee defeated her own abortion-restricting bill, which she presented as a compromise. Her bill would have moved the abortion cutoff date from 26 weeks to about 22-24 weeks.

“I think it was a reasonable attempt to find consensus,” she previously told The Richmond Times-Dispatch.

At the recent Virginia March For Life rally, Stafford County resident Mary Cronquist said that while she hopes for eventual bans on abortion, she is “all for it” should incremental steps at restricting access to abortion pass in the future.

At the start of the session, House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R- Shenandoah, said he did not think restrictions or bans could get much traction this year amid the split-party control of each legislative chamber.

Abortion is anticipated to feature as a prominent issue in 2023 elections, when all 40 state Senate seats and all 100 House of Delegates seats will be up for election later this year.

“Abortion is on the ballot in 2023,” said Jamie Lockhart, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.