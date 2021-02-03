Senate backs U.S. Capitol statue for Barbara Johns

The Virginia Senate on Wednesday joined the House of Delegates in backing a resolution to erect a statue of teenage civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns at the U.S. Capitol.

On a voice vote, the Senate supported a resolution sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, to put a statue of Johns in the U.S. Capitol as the replacement for Virginia’s statue of Robert E. Lee, which is now in storage at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Lucas chaired the Virginia Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol. In December, the panel picked Johns for the honor from a group of five finalists.

The House version of the resolution, sponsored by Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, previously passed on a vote of 98-0. Each resolution must now clear the opposite chamber, but that appears a formality.

Johns was 16 years old when she led the 1951 walkout at Moton High School in Farmville to protest the students’ substandard segregated schools. The case became part of Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled government-segregated public schools unconstitutional.