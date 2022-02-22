Senate budget would block second Richmond vote on casino to allow study of site in Petersburg

Richmond would be blocked from conducting a second referendum on a proposed casino until the state completes a study of an alternative site in Petersburg under a provision of the budget the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee adopted on Sunday.

The budget provision would direct the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to engage an independent consultant "for a limited review of the potential state and local revenues that may be generated from a casino located in the city of Petersburg, including any potential negative revenue impact on casinos located in other authorized host cities."

While that review is under way, Richmond would not be allowed to conduct a second referendum until November, 2023, on a revised proposal for the ONE Casino + Resort that voters rejected last fall.

“I am disappointed in Senate Democrats for inserting a prohibition on the City of Richmond in their budget proposal," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said on Tuesday. "Nonetheless, I remain optimistic something will be worked out between the chambers that will allow for Richmond to pursue this game-changing opportunity again.”

Earlier this month, the Senate Finance committee killed legislation proposed by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, that would have added Petersburg to the five cities, including Richmond, that were authorized in a 2020 state law to host a casino resort, subject to local voter approval.

Voters approved proposed casinos in four cities - Norfolk, Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol - but Richmond voters rejected the $565 million casino proposed in South Side by Urban One, a media company based in the Washington, D.C., suburbs, and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, owner of Colonial Downs and Rosie's gaming emporiums in Richmond and four other localities.

Richmond City Council voted last month to seek a second vote after Stoney and his council allies proposed to use the proceeds to lower the city's real estate tax rate by 2 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Morrissey's bill would have blocked Richmond from holding a second referendum for five years, or until 2026.

“It’s only fair that the JLARC report be completed and that Richmond be stopped from going forward with a referendum until that appears," said Morrissey, whose Senate district includes all of Petersburg and parts of Richmond, Chesterfield County and three other localities in the Tri-Cities area.

He said Tuesday that he is confident the JLARC study will show that “Petersburg meets all of the parameters, all of the metrics of a host city. And, in fact, I believe it will show it’s the most deserving of the now six possible host cities.”

Morrissey, who said he still doesn't know why the finance committee killed his bill, said he’s “guardedly optimistic” that the budget provision will survive a vote by the Senate on Thursday and negotiations with the House of Delegates on a final budget.

“It’s just got too much of a groundswell of support. … This is going to win up or down on its own merits,” he said.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said she supports the budget language because it would allow time for the state to study the potential for a casino in Petersburg — as it did with other cities — before Richmond goes back to voters with its proposal, leveling the playing field.

“The amendment requires Petersburg to follow the same process the other five cities followed by requiring JLARC review and maintains the status quo pending that review,” McClellan said.

The General Assembly directed JLARC in 2019 to conduct a study of the potential casino sites in five cities under different scenarios. The legislative watchdog agency hired The Innovation Group, based in Las Vegas and three other cities, to conduct an independent study.

The study estimated that casinos in the five cities would generate $970 million in gaming revenues each year, and $260 million annually for the state. The legislature relied on the study to approve legalized casino gaming the next year, setting the stage for voter referendums in four cities that fall and a year later in Richmond.

