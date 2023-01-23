Senate committee advances gun bills, including assault weapons ban

The Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Democrats, on Monday advanced bills to crack down on the sales of “ghost guns” (which are gun parts with no serial numbers), set new requirements for weapon storage in homes with children, and to ban the sale of “assault-style weapons” beginning in July.

A bill to ban the sale of assault-style weapons by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, was folded into Senate Bill 1382 by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath. Deeds was one of four Democrats to halt a similar measure in committee three years ago. The panel backed the bill on a 9-6, party-line vote and referred it to the Finance and Appropriations Committee.

Assault-style firearms, like AR-15s, have semiautomatic firing capabilities. Three years ago, Deeds expressed concern that the classification could be applied to more guns than intended. The 2023 legislation now outlines that the classification does not apply to antique guns, bolt-operated guns and guns manufactured before July 1, 2023 — when the law would take effect.

At a recent news conference about gun legislation, Deeds said he believes his bill is “going to be very hard to vote against.”

The Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun rights group, says the U.S. Supreme Court has held that any firearm "in common use" is protected by the Second Amendment. The VCDL asserts that the guns and magazines that are subject to the bill are in common use in the U.S.

With Democrats largely supporting gun restrictions and in control of the Senate, bills like Deeds' are likely to clear that legislative chamber but could be defeated in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.

Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who is carrying Senate Bill 1139, the storage bill, said at a recent news conference: “This bill would not only stop tragedies like we saw in Newport News," where an elementary school student allegedly shot a teacher, "it would prevent other tragedies including gun accidents, youth suicides and (other) school shootings."

But some members of the public who spoke during the committee disagree that the legislation could protect people. They argued that their children while home alone could use access to guns to defend themselves.

One woman, Vic Nichols, told legislators “the problem [with gun violence] is the people, not the guns.”

It wasn’t all Democrats with gun bills on Monday. Some Republican senators had legislation, too.

The panel voted 9-6 to defeat a bill from Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, to repeal localities’ ability to restrict the public carrying of weapons in such places as public parks and community centers. Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, has a similar bill, but the committee put off considering her legislation because she was absent due to COVID-19.

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, noted how the 2020 law helped the city of Charlottesville enact a local ordinance. Charlottesville was the location of the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017. In following years, people carrying firearms had patrolled public parks at night.

Proponents of repealing the law say it is confusing to have a patchwork of localities across Virginia with different local ordinances on the matter.

Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, had a bill that would make a person guilty of a separate felony if they carry firearms that are hidden from common observation while committing or attempting to commit other felonies. The committee voted it down, 9-6, as well.

While the panel referred a number of the Democratic bills to other committees for future consideration, it sent a proposed update to Virginia’s red flag law to the full Senate for a future vote.

A red flag law is a colloquial term for substantial risk orders. These orders allow law enforcement and prosecutors to petition courts to temporarily prohibit possession, purchase or transportation of firearms from people who have been deemed at risk to themselves or others.

Surovell’s Senate Bill 1067 would add factors for a judge to consider when issuing a substantial risk order such as any arrests or law violations in the six months leading up to the filing of the petition.

Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said his organization strongly opposes the law.

“This is the first in an unending litany of ornaments that will be hung on the Red Flag tree, making it easier and easier to take away someone’s gun without due process,” Van Cleave said.

Van Cleave, who spoke in opposition to several bills, also noted how last summer, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a gun lobby group to strike down a New York state law that required people to provide “proper cause” to carry a firearm in public.

Meanwhile, a new law that emerged as a result is currently facing legal challenge. It also contains restrictions for firearms in public and private places. This month, the Supreme Court allowed New York to continue enforcing the law, for now.

VCDL was the organization that organized a gun rights rally three years ago on Capitol Square and in the surrounding area to protest then-Gov. Ralph Northam's gun control measures. The rally garnered national attention and attracted more than 20,000 people. Some attendees were members of militias and far-right groups.

Legislators’ latest gun-related bills come amid a spate of gun violence and mass shootings around Virginia and the nation. Should bills not pass this legislative session, the topic will remain prominent in upcoming elections, as all members of the Senate and House are up for elections this year.