Senate committee kills paid sick leave bill by wide bipartisan margin

Legislation to require some Virginia businesses to provide paid sick leave to employees during a public health emergency died in Senate committee on Wednesday by a wide, bipartisan vote that also reflected concerns over the limitations of a program Gov. Ralph Northam proposed to help pay the costs.
The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee voted 13-2 to kill a bill proposed by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, that would have required businesses with 21 or more employees to provide two weeks of paid sick leave during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as future public health emergencies, and an additional one week for full-time workers affected directly by the crisis.
Favola argued that the Rebuild Virginia program that Northam announced recently with $70 million in federal emergency relief funds would help affected businesses cover the costs of the paid leave, but she acknowledged under questioning that businesses that received loans or grants under the federal Payroll Protection Program wouldn't be eligible for money from the state initiative.
"It's not something that's going to be a wash for businesses," said Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, one of many Democrats to oppose the bill.
The outcome was a big victory for a coalition of business interests in a clash with a coalition of human service organizations that said paid sick leave is a paramount need for workers in essential industries, many of whom are Blacks and Latinos who toil in low-wage jobs and cannot afford to not work, even if they or their families are infected by COVID-19.
"COVID-19 does not discriminate by race, but it is clear that it is the most economically disadvantaged who are suffering the most," said Luis Aguilar, president of CASA Virginia. "We call them essential - let's send a message that they are."
But businesses say they are suffering, too - hotels and restaurants, retailers, farmers, truckers - and can't afford an additional mandate that they say could limit their ability to grant flexible leave to workers.
"Our folks have really limited ability to pay for additional mandates at this point," said Robert Melvin, representing the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association.
The Coalition for a Strong Virginia Economy was led by the National Federation of Independent Business, representing about 6,000 businesses in the state that it says already are providing paid sick leave during the pandemic under the Families First Act, which Congress passed in March and under state emergency labor regulations.
"It really eliminates flexibility for employers to do the best they can for employees," argued Nicole Riley, executive director of the federation.
Favola also had sponsored legislation that died on the last day of the regular General Assembly session - the same day that Northam declared a public health emergency because of COVID-19 - to require businesses with 15 or more employees to provide paid sick leave.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, warned Wednesday that the legislation for paid sick leave during public health emergencies would be the beginning of ongoing efforts to widen requirements for benefits after those crises end.
"This was not a business friendly idea during the regular session," he said. "It is a less friendly concept now."
However, Favola argued that paid sick leave is more crucial than ever because of the pandemic, which she said has disproportionately affected low-wage workers and minorities.
"They want to have a safety net," she said. "Their employers want them to have a safety net."
Northam's work force adviser Megan Healy had been scheduled to testify on the legislation, which Favola said would rely on the governor's Rebuild Virginia program for small businesses for help in covering the expense. However, Healy dropped off the video call after the start of the committee meeting was delayed for almost two hours.
Alena Yarmosky, the governor's press secretary, said Northam had not taken a position on Favola's bill, but said he had introduced paid sick leave legislation during the session. "The issue is important to him," she said.
Yarmosky called Rebuild Virginia "a targeted program designed to help Virginia small businesses."
"While we’re focusing first on those who were unable to receive federal assistance (and we’ve had over 1500 applicants in the first few days of the program) we are constantly evaluating the program to ensure we’re providing as much support as possible," she said.
But legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, questioned whether the funding budgeted for the program would provide enough help for businesses that would need it.
"Seventy million dollars doesn't come close to covering what the cost would be," said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax.
