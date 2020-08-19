Senate committee kills paid sick leave bill by wide bipartisan margin

Legislation to require some Virginia businesses to provide paid sick leave to employees during a public health emergency died in Senate committee on Wednesday by a wide, bipartisan vote that also reflected concerns over the limitations of a program Gov. Ralph Northam proposed to help pay the costs.

The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee voted 13-2 to kill a bill proposed by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, that would have required businesses with 21 or more employees to provide two weeks of paid sick leave during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as future public health emergencies, and an additional one week for full-time workers affected directly by the crisis.

Favola argued that the Rebuild Virginia program that Northam announced recently with $70 million in federal emergency relief funds would help affected businesses cover the costs of the paid leave, but she acknowledged under questioning that businesses that received loans or grants under the federal Payroll Protection Program wouldn't be eligible for money from the state initiative.

"It's not something that's going to be a wash for businesses," said Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, one of many Democrats to oppose the bill.