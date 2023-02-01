Senate committee nixes controversial UVa board member

A controversial member of the board of visitors at the University of Virginia failed to gain approval from a Senate committee, which could lead to his removal.

The Democratic-led Senate Committee on Privileges and Elections voted Monday not to approve the appointment of Bert Ellis to the UVa board.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Ellis last summer, but the General Assembly gets final say on confirmation.

Ellis raised alarm on campus in 2020 when he tried to cut a sign containing a derogatory message off a student's door.

On Monday, the Senate committee approved a resolution that left Ellis' name off a long list of appointments to boards, agency leadership and state councils.

The move came roughly three weeks after a group of UVa students and faculty asked the General Assembly to reject Ellis' appointment. The campus leaders, called the student council executive board, termed his appointment as "reckless, ill-intentioned and threatening to the safety of marginalized students at this university."

Three incidents led to the group's unfavorable opinion of Ellis. In 2020, a UVa student living on the Lawn posted a vulgar message on the door of her room. Finding the message offensive, Ellis said he intended to cut it down with a razor blade. He was deterred by campus security.

The university's student newspaper, The Cavalier Daily, reported that when Ellis was a student at UVa in 1970s, he used public money to bring a well-known eugenicist to campus to engage in debate.

According to the student paper, in a separate instance, he denied the Gay Student Union from cosponsoring an event led by a gay rights activist. Homosexuality "is not an issue viewed highly in the university" and "would not help the University Union's position and prestige," he said a 1975 article.

Two other UVa groups opposed his appointment – the student council representative body and the faculty senate.

James A. Bacon, executive director of The Jefferson Council, wrote on the group's website that criticism against Ellis amounts to "character assassination." The right-wing Jefferson Council says it aims to preserve the Jefferson legacy and promote an academic environment based on open dialogue.

"The portrayal of him is so one-sided as to make him unrecognizable," Bacon said.

Bacon added that the profane door message violated the terms of the lease and that the eugenicist invited to UVa nearly 50 years ago came to the university for a debate and would have been disproved. In the case of the gay-rights group interested in hosting an event, Bacon said that Ellis did not seek to block the event – he simply thought the topic wouldn't generate enough interest necessary to involve the student union.

Ellis had the support of veteran politics analyst Larry Sabato, the Virginia Mercury reported.

Ellis lives in Hilton Head, S.C., and runs a consulting and investment firm called Ellis Capital. He is a board member and founding investor of WebMD and a partial owner of the popular Charlottesville restaurant the White Spot. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, proposed the amendment striking Ellis' name from the list of appointments.