Senate confirms Elizabeth Hanes as U.S. District Court judge for eastern Va.

Elizabeth Hanes, a Roanoke native and two-time graduate of the University of Richmond, received confirmation by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to serve as U.S. District Court judge for the eastern district of Virginia.

The Senate voted 59-37 to confirm Hanes, who has served as U.S. magistrate judge in the eastern district for two years, handling administrative appeals, overseeing discovery of evidence, adjudicating cases and mediating disputes in more than 100 cases.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Virginia Democrats, had recommended Hanes to President Joe Biden, who nominated her for the seat on May 19.

"With her previous experience and commitment to public service, we know she will serve our commonwealth and country with great distinction," the senators said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

While Hanes did not receive the votes of all Republicans, University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias called the bipartisan confirmation "one of the strongest votes for any of the judicial nominations that Biden has sent to the Senate."

The Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed her nomination by a 15-7, bipartisan vote. "She did a superb job at her hearing," Kaine, a former civil rights lawyer, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Tobias credited Hanes' "very broad and very deep experience," both inside and outside of the federal court system.

"I think she's ready to start right away," he said.

Hanes' experience includes seven years as assistant federal public defender in the eastern district and four years as a civil litigator for consumer protection. While working as a public defender, she helped incarcerated people receive access to mental health and medical care, and other treatment programs.

After graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree from UR in 2000, she worked in corporate finance in New York and then became an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer in West Virginia, helping to establish a non-profit organization to serve abused children and crime victims there.

"Together, these experiences qualify Judge Hanes for this nomination and we are honored to recommend her," Warner and Kaine said in their letter of recommendation to Biden last fall.

Hanes graduated from the T.C. Williams School of Law at UR in 2007 and clerked for federal judges at both the district and appellate court levels

She was born in Roanoke in 1978.