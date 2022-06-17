Senate deals blows to Youngkin on gas tax, abortion funding; he gets partial win on lab schools

Senate Democrats dealt a double blow to the heart of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political agenda on Friday by rejecting his third attempt to temporarily roll back the state gasoline tax and blocking his proposal to prevent state funds from paying for abortions for poor women whose unborn children suffer gross fetal abnormalities.

Youngkin won a partial victory for his signature proposal to create a network of laboratory schools across the state, when Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears broke a tie vote in the Senate to rescue his amendment to triple the number of higher education institutions that can partner with local school divisions. But the Senate then voted to block his proposal to use state per-pupil funds to pay for them.

The first-year governor, taunted by House Democrats who repeatedly said he “just doesn’t get it,” succeeded in passing all but 11 of the amendments he proposed to the budget for the fiscal year that ends on June 30 and the $165 billion two-year spending plan that takes effect the next day.

Youngkin now has the choice of signing or vetoing budgets that include $4 billion in tax cuts that were his top priority in his first year as governor, but without either a three-month gas tax holiday, use of public education dollars to pay for schools outside of local K-12 systems or a victory for his anti-abortion political base to prevent state funding of fewer than two dozen abortions a year.

The Republican governor quickly moved to score political points against Democrats with a statement on Twitter that said they had “failed to put politics aside for the good of Virginians for the third time” by refusing to suspend the tax on gasoline and diesel fuel from July 1 through Sept. 30, then capping it to rise by no more than 2%.

“At a time when inflation and gas prices are at a high in the Commonwealth, Virginians should know that higher gas prices are brought to you by @VASenateDems,” he tweeted.

Democrats in both chambers rejected the proposal as a political stunt that wouldn’t lower prices much at the pump, but would enrich oil companies and help out-of-state drivers, while depriving the state of $437 million in money for road maintenance, public transit and other underfunded transportation needs.

“Taxes have virtually nothing to do with the price of gasoline,” said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, a longtime service station owner who said the price of crude oil determines the cost to consumers.

Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, delivered the same message in the House by telling delegates that the state taxes motor fuels at the wholesale level at 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents per gallon for diesel.

“There is no way to ensure that a cut at wholesale is passed onto the price at the pump,” Watts said.

Republicans said that doesn’t matter to consumers looking for any source of relief from higher fuel prices that are driving a 40-year high in inflation that looms as the dominant issue in midterm congressional elections in November.

“There are a lot of working Virginians out there, and this inflation crisis is hitting them right between the eyes,” said Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg.

But the Republican governor also suffered a bipartisan defeat in the House of Delegates. On a voice vote, it scuttled his surprise budget proposal to create a new felony offense for people who picket or protest with an intent to intimidate U.S. Supreme Court justices or other people essential to state and federal court proceedings, either at their homes or court buildings.

The marathon budget session lasted more than eight hours and included the election of two judges to the state Supreme Court — Fairfax County Circuit Judge Thomas P. Mann and Virginia Court of Appeals Judge Wesley G. Russell Jr. of Henrico County.

But it was dominated by political maneuvering, particularly on abortion as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and return control over access to abortion to the states.

In the House, Republicans quickly shut down an attempt by Democrats to amend the procedural resolution for the special session to allow a vote on a resolution to enshrine in the state’s constitution the landmark 1973 ruling to legalize abortion.

“This is probably the first time in the history of our nation that we are curtailing a right that has been granted by the Supreme Court,” said Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, the former House majority leader.

Newly elected House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, had harsh words for Youngkin’s attempt to remove from the budget a reference in state code that allows the state to use health department funds to pay for abortions for poor women in cases in which the fetus will be born with “a gross and totally incapacitating physical deformity or with a gross and totally incapacitating mental deficiency.”

“He sent down a budget amendment to make the poorest — what bullies do — to make the poorest women, who need access to abortion, pay out of their own pockets for nonviable pregnancies — pregnancies that could literally kill them,” Scott said.

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, a former Republican congressional candidate, said the amendment would put in the state budget the same language as the federal Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal dollars to pay for abortions except in cases of rape, incest and threat to the mother’s life.

“So let me get this straight: If you can’t confiscate my constituents’ money in order to finance an abortion, that’s an onslaught on women’s health? That’s an assault against freedom?” Freitas asked Democrats. “I’m sorry, I don’t buy this.”

The debate intensified when the amendment came before the House, which ultimately approved it by a 51-45 party-line vote, despite Democratic arguments that access to an abortion in extreme circumstances would depend on a person’s health insurance and ability to pay for it.

“What the governor doesn’t get is that the daughters of rich business tycoons are not the only ones who should have access to safe, reproductive health,” said Del. Candi Mundon-King, D-Prince William.

Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, countered, “I ask this body to stand with people of faith and conscience, stand up for the taxpayer.”

The debate also was emotional in the Senate, where Democrats lacked a key vote because of the absence of Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, a Catholic who opposes abortion, was a potential swing vote who could have enabled Earle-Sears, an abortion foe, to break the tie.

But Morrissey voted with Democrats to kill the governor’s proposed amendment, 20-19.

Morrissey later helped Youngkin by not voting on the governor’s proposal to allow private colleges and universities, higher education centers and community colleges to partner with local school divisions on lab schools that most Democratic legislators view as charter schools that would undermine public education. After the Senate deadlocked, 19-19, Earle-Sears cast the decisive vote to pass the amendment.

However, Morrissey rejoined Democrats on the next vote to defeat Youngkin’s amendment to allow local per-pupil funding under the Standards of Quality to follow students who attend the new lab schools. Democrats warned that the proposal would “defund public schools” and require massive amounts of state support beyond the $100 million that the assembly included in the budget the first year.

“This is going to end up being an unfunded mandate,” said Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William.

The assembly approved Youngkin’s proposal to close a supposed loophole in a 2-year-old law to expand opportunity for prison inmates to earn credit to reduce the sentence for nonviolent crimes. Republicans said it would prevent more than 500 violent offenders, including 43 people convicted of murder, from being released early in July or August because of reduced sentences for lesser crimes.

But the Senate narrowly blocked another proposed amendment to partially restore a rebuttable presumption against bail for certain violent offenses, often involving domestic violence.

Some lawmakers said one Youngkin amendment pitted supporters of historically Black colleges and universities against undocumented immigrant students who were born in this country. It proposed to shift $10 million a year in aid for so-called dreamers to Virginia State University and Norfolk State University.

Youngkin proposed the amendment to shift the money even though the budget included $50 million in unspent funds, counting $32 million his administration had found.

“What you will not do, Mr. Governor, is pit Black students against brown students,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, a graduate and professor of a historically Black institution.

Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, watched with dismay as supporters of historically Black institutions defended the amendment, while advocates for undocumented immigrants denounced it.

The House approved the amendment by a vote of 49-45 and the Senate by a margin of 20-19.

“This is messy,” Bagby said.

The Senate also killed amendments to: add staff for the lieutenant governor’s office and bolster security for Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares; give $1.6 million to the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University to conduct a study of K-12 education recommended by the Department of Education in a hotly debated report last month; and redirect $4 million at the University of Virginia to bolster its program on constitutionalism and democracy.

Most of the governor’s proposed amendments passed without controversy or opposition, including proposals to: give regional teaching specialists and governor’s school staffs one-time $1,000 bonuses already approved for public teachers; hire 36 security staff at state mental hospitals; bolster campus security at public and private historically Black colleges and universities; boost pay for correctional staff, probation and parole officers at the Department of Juvenile Justice; and give one-time bonuses to law officers at the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Staff writer Patrick Wilson contributed to this report.