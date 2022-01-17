 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senate Democrats block GOP efforts to cap Virginia's minimum wage increase
top story breaking

Senate Democrats block GOP efforts to cap Virginia's minimum wage increase

20180213_MET_XGR_BB11

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg

 BOB BROWN

Virginia’s gradual increase of the state's minimum wage - which Democrats set in motion in 2020 - will move ahead despite GOP efforts to thwart it.

Democrats in a key Senate panel on Monday roundly rejected legislation introduced by two GOP senators that would have frozen increases at the current minimum wage of $11 dollars an hour.

The panel voted down the bill 12-3 vote, along party lines.

The bill would have axed an increase to $12 an hour next year, a plan to study increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, and a provision that would have tied the minimum wage to inflation starting also in 2026.

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, the bill’s sponsor, said small businesses, especially in rural areas, can’t keep up with the wage increase.

“This isn't going to lead to people making more money; it's gonna lead to more small businesses closing and shutting down,” Peake told members of the Senate Commerce and Labor panel. The body is chaired by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who introduced the Democrats’ minimum wage bill.

Saslaw said that the state’s minimum wage bill has not kept up with inflation since the 1970s, a problem the gradual increase is seeking to correct. Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax said that the increase is critical with a national inflation rate hovering at 7% last year.

“Especially in light of inflation, I think it's even more necessary,” he said.

