Senate Democrats block GOP efforts to cap Virginia's minimum wage increase

Virginia’s gradual increase of the state's minimum wage - which Democrats set in motion in 2020 - will move ahead despite GOP efforts to thwart it.

Democrats in a key Senate panel on Monday roundly rejected legislation introduced by two GOP senators that would have frozen increases at the current minimum wage of $11 dollars an hour.

The panel voted down the bill 12-3 vote, along party lines.

The bill would have axed an increase to $12 an hour next year, a plan to study increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, and a provision that would have tied the minimum wage to inflation starting also in 2026.

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, the bill’s sponsor, said small businesses, especially in rural areas, can’t keep up with the wage increase.

“This isn't going to lead to people making more money; it's gonna lead to more small businesses closing and shutting down,” Peake told members of the Senate Commerce and Labor panel. The body is chaired by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who introduced the Democrats’ minimum wage bill.