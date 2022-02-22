Senate Democrats draw battle lines with Youngkin over economy and budget

Senate Democrats drew clear battle lines with Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday over the state of Virginia's economy and the next two-year budget.

In a sometimes testy exchange with Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings, leaders of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee made clear they regard funding of essential public services as a higher budget priority than the governor's aggressive plan for cutting taxes.

Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, told Cummings that she has gotten relatively few complaints over Virginia's tax burden since joining the Senate in 1992, but added, "I've gotten on a daily basis, every day for 30 years, stories from people, pleas from people for better services."

"I think that...is what we are going to find is a very different approach from the [Youngkin] administration," she said.

The budget that the Senate committee adopted on Sunday includes about $3 billion more in revenues than the spending plan approved by the House Appropriations Committee, which endorsed more than $5 billion in tax cuts Youngkin proposed to carry out promises in his election victory last fall.

The gap reflects a fundamentally different outlook on Virginia's economy, which Cummings said is lagging behind the nation and regional competitors, despite unprecedented growth in state revenues that produced an additional $1.25 billion last week for the General Assembly to use in the fiscal year that ends June 30.

"We are in phenomenal financial condition right now, so we can do a lot of great things...part of that is returning money to taxpayers," he said.

Cummings touched on many recurring themes from Youngkin's victorious campaign against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe last fall: revenues are strong because taxes are too high; the state is failing to create jobs and retain talent; the cost of government is rising faster than the state's economic growth can sustain.

"When we debate this topic, I think it would be better if we can have metrics we talk about that measure success," he said. "I know we have some very nice ratings and awards, which are important for us for marketing purposes, but I think we've got to look at real results."

"We're lagging the nation right now," he said, adding, "I hope this kind of work is not a political moment."

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw erupted.

"Listening to you, you'd think we're the poorest, most bankrupt state in America and everything has gone to hell in a hand basket," Saslaw said.

The Democratic leader cited strong business growth in Northern Virginia and the results of a poll released on Monday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University that showed a wide majority favoring increased spending on public services over tax cuts and rebates.

"The public doesn't agree with you at all, or most don't," Saslaw said.

The CNU survey found strong support for cutting the grocery tax. But when the pollsters cited the state's "historic budget surpluses" and asked respondents how the money should be spent, 38% chose "sending the surplus money back to Virginia citizens in the form of tax cuts or tax rebates," while 59% chose "spending the money on underfunded government services like education, public safety, and social services."

Cummings, who had retired last year after 40 years in banking and finance, urged committee members to put aside emotion and look at data. He said the data shows Virginia lagging in gross domestic product, failing to create jobs or recover those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, and becoming less competitive than rival southeastern states such as North Carolina, where he spent much of his career.

"I understand where you come from and I understand your anger," he told Saslaw, "but I do think this can be a fact-based conversation."

"The state is not growing jobs," he said. "It's not growing its economy."

Cummings cited federal labor statistics that showed the Richmond area recovering only 30% of the jobs it lost during the pandemic, followed by Virginia Beach at 45%, Northern Virginia at 60% and the rest of the state at 80%.

"That's surprising to me," responded Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, asked Cummings for information about where job recovery is lagging, by the type of business as well as the region.

McClellan also challenged the administration's priorities, particularly for public education, which looms as a major battleground in the budget fight.

"What I hear in my district is a desperate cry to fully fund K-12," she said.

The Virginia Education Association echoed her concerns about using the flood of revenues to address longstanding needs, including gradually lifting the funding cap on school support positions that the state imposed more than a dozen years ago during the Great Recession.

"Our general take is, if not now, when?" said Chad Stewart, a VEA policy analyst.

Stewart said the Senate budget would increase spending on K-12 by $278 million over two years on top of the money that then-Gov. Ralph Northam proposed for public schools in the budget he proposed in December.

In contrast, he said the House spending plan would reduce K-12 spending in Northam's proposed budget by $638 million, much of it coming through cuts in proposed spending on school divisions with high concentrations of students living in poverty.

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, focused on what he called underfunding of colleges and universities.

"We need to invest more in public education, higher education and transportation, not less," Edwards said.

Cummings responded, "Where are all of these higher education students going when they graduate? They're not staying here."

Asked by Edwards about Virginia's ranking by CNBC as the "best state for business" in 2019 and 2021, he answered, "That's not adding jobs."

Ultimately, Cummings said, "We have to be able to explain why we are not growing now .... Why is it we're lagging all these other states? Why are we lagging the national average in our ability to grow our economy?"

"I accept the challenge and I understand I upset people maybe with what I would say is the reporting of the inconvenient truth," he said.