Senate education committee defeats GOP K-12 bills

The Senate Education and Health Committee on Thursday defeated several GOP K-12 bills, and advanced legislation regarding teacher pay and school accreditation, among other issues.

The Democrat-led panel also voted 11-4 to refer to the Senate Finance Committee a bill that would require annual reviews of school accreditation status and eliminate triennial reviews for schools that have been fully accredited for three consecutive years.

“Clearly we have a learning loss,” said Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, who introduced the bill. “This will allow us to get metrics every year that could be used.”

A House companion bill from Del. Glenn Davis, R- Virginia Beach, was unanimously recommended for referral in Early Childhood/Innovation Subcommittee on Wednesday.

Virginia’s Deputy Secretary of Education McKenzie Snow, a former Trump official, testified on behalf of the administration on Wednesday in support of the bill.

“Clearly triennial accreditation has not provided for students or parents or teachers or taxpayers a clear picture of how our schools are doing,” Snow said Wednesday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin in October called for an overhaul of the school accreditation system by next fall, following bleak scores on a congressionally-mandated student assessment. But in November, the state Board of Education turned down a recommendation from the Youngkin administration to circumvent normal process and use emergency authority to quickly overhaul the state’s school accreditation system in time for next school year.

The committee on Thursday defeated a bill from Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, that would have required school boards to establish policies on procedures for materials available to students in school libraries. It would have required prior written parental consent before a student could check out from the library certain sexually explicit materials.

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, delivering a subcommittee report to the full committee, said the panel heard from parents, the Family Foundation and Parents for Life in support of the bill. Opponents of the bill included the Henrico County School Board, the Virginia Association of School Librarians and the Virginia Library Association.

Hashmi said the main concern of opponents is that school boards already have procedures in place, parents have the option to address such concerns and that librarians have the experience to select age-appropriate materials.

The committee also voted 12-3 to shoot down a bill from Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, that would give parents more of a heads-up on school activities, including field trips and assemblies.

In a unanimous vote, the committee referred to the Finance and Appropriations committee a bill from Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, that would require paying public school teachers at a competitive rate, defined as at or above the national average teacher salary.

Another unanimous vote advanced a bill that would tighten existing rules regarding the processes that are meant to inform school leaders when one of their employees is charged with certain felony offenses, including sex crimes. The proposal from Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, follows a Richmond Times-Dispatch discovery in August that a sex offender kept his job at a Fairfax County middle school for 20 months after he was arrested in Chesterfield County on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The committee voted 8-7 to advance a bill from Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William. The bill establishes educational requirements and work experience requirements for a candidate for school superintendent in localities with a population of more than 140,000.

Sen. Dave Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, said “it looks like we’re primarily entering into telling the school boards in Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia what they ought to be doing.”

