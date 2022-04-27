Senate Finance panel defeats Youngkin's bill to suspend state gas tax

Democratic senators on Wednesday killed a proposal from Gov. Glenn Youngkin to suspend the state’s 26-cent gas tax this summer, saying it would hurt the commonwealth’s ability to fund transportation construction and maintenance projects.

The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee voted 12 to 3 to defeat the measure.

The meeting came hours before lawmakers gather at noon for the veto session to consider Gov. Youngkin's vetoes and amendments to bills passed during the legislative session that ended March 12.

Youngkin made the proposal in March after the legislature, during its regular session, rejected his proposal to suspend Virginia’s most recent 5-cent increase to the gas tax for a year.

The governor wanted to use what he described as $437 million in unanticipated transportation revenues to suspend the state’s 26 cent gas tax in May, June and July, reduce it by 50 percent in August and reduce it by 25 percent in September before it returns to its normal rate.

Democrats instead wanted to send $50 payments to vehicle owners in Virginia – up to two cars per household.

With Republicans in control of the state House and Democrats in control of the Senate – and the parties not able to agree – neither the summer suspension nor the rebate check is moving forward for now. Negotiations on a new state budget are ongoing because lawmakers could not reach agreement during their regular session this year.

Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said a rebate check would be a more effective way to provide relief.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, said the governor’s plan was well thought out and would save the average family $100.

"We want to make sure that it returns money to working Virginians that are having a difficult time today paying their gas bills."

Retired Col. Courtney Whitney III, one of the speakers in favor of the measure, said that with inflation: "Our budget is might tighter than before."

Given surpluses in the budget and in highway funds, he said: "So long as the other important investments in education and law enforcement are not impaired, any consideration, such as a temporary reduction in the gas tax, must have an immediate, positive material impact on our life," especially in the summer, when gas prices rise.

Speakers in opposition included Jason Stanford, president of the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance. He spoke on behalf of Virginians for Better Transportation, a coalition of 60 groups across the state.

He said the proposed gas tax suspension, combined with the proposed cap on the annual adjustment of the gas tax and the loss of revenue from the proposed elimination of the grocery tax "will result in a disastrous loss of more than $1.7 billion in Virginia transportation funding over the next six years," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said roads in Northern Virginia were worse than he’d seen in his decades in office. He said he hit a pothole and needed to spend $300 on car repairs.

Roads “don’t have the money,” Saslaw said. "This whole thing could not come at a worse time from the standpoint of highway maintenance," he said.