Proposed budgets from Virginia’s Senate and House of Delegates include investments in clean water programs. Though the efforts still need to be negotiated before going to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the proposals signal bipartisan support for continued improvements in Virginia's waterways.

Provisions include cost-share grants to farmers who attempt to keep soil and fertilizer out of waterways (like stream fencing, nutrient management plans, and forested buffers).

On wastewater management, proposals include $237 million for sewage treatment plants to continue facility upgrades aimed at reducing nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution. Additionally, $100 million would help the city of Richmond continue updating its combined sewer system — a solution to the discharge of raw sewage into the James River when there is heavy rain.

The funding builds on appropriations from 2022 that also included funding for other cities with combined sewer systems such as Alexandria and Lynchburg.

“It’s just a product of old infrastructure and how we designed cities way back when,” former James River Association advocacy director Anna Kilius previously told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Killius has since joined the Chesapeake Bay Commission as its new director.

The modernization, she said at the time, will help enhance water health for its inhabitants and the recreational safety of rivers where there are combined sewer systems.

Additionally, the House seeks an additional $10 million while the Senate seeks $20 million for the state’s Stormwater Local Assistance Fund — which provinces grants to localities for projects to reduce polluted water runoff.

Some local governments have noted loss in tree canopies — which lessens air quality and contributes to higher ground temperatures in warmer months. State senators have suggested how the state's government can help localities. In its budget, the Senate proposes $500,000 for the Virginia Department of Forestry to conduct a technical study of changes in forests and tree canopy.

Additionally, the Senate’s budget urges an appropriation of $100,000 for oyster shell recycling — which could allow for a buildup of reefs to help prevent shoreline loss.

“Virginia legislators are committed to supporting existing and new pollution reduction programs that will continue progress in restoring our streams and the Chesapeake Bay,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Virginia director Peggy Sanger in a recent statement. “We look forward to a final budget that will accelerate this important work.”