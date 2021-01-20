Senate marijuana panel proposes changes to Northam legalization bill, would delay sales until 2024

Localities that do not wish to have marijuana retailers in their jurisdictions may be able to opt out via referendum, according to a recommendation from a Senate panel examining a proposal to legalize the drug in Virginia.

The panel’s recommendation is a departure from the proposal crafted by Gov. Ralph Northam's administration, which would instead call for localities to opt in via a city ordinance.

Both avenues would still allow localities to reject legal marijuana retailers within their bounds if they wish. The Northam administration had argued that an opt-in process would promote public conversations about the economic benefits of legalizing sales, rather than drawbacks.

The legalization of marijuana and the creation of a regulated market for the drug are among Northam’s top priorities during the legislature’s annual winter gathering. The hefty proposal comes after years of advocacy by civil rights groups, who argue that the disparate enforcement of marijuana laws has harmed communities of color.

The proposal faces a long road ahead. This week, a coalition led by the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana launched a campaign opposing legalization of the drug in Virginia, arguing in favor of decriminalization, but opposing what they called an “addiction-for-profit industry.”