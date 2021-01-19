Senate panel advances censure of Sen. Amanda Chase; Senate strips her last committee

“They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

McConnell said in a floor speech that he did not rule out voting to convict Trump on an impeachment charge approved by the House of Representatives of inciting insurrection.

Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, a 26-year Air Force veteran who introduced the censure resolution, cited McConnell's remarks in a 20-minute presentation that alleged Chase had helped fuel the insurrection with comments at a rally earlier in the day that claimed the election had been stolen from Trump.

Bell said Chase also defended those who violently overran the Capitol in comments she made after the insurrection, including the speech on the Senate floor last week in which she said, "These were not rioters and looters. These were patriots who love their country and do not want to see our great republic turn into a socialist country."

"Our words matter," he said, "and we must be held accountable if we promote falsehoods that encourage violence and sedition."