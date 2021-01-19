Senate panel backs $4 increase in vehicle registration fees to boost state police salaries

Senators don't disagree on the need, but three Republicans voted against addressing it with an increase in the vehicle registration fee.

"Fees are taxes," said Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, a potential Republican candidate for governor who noted that the General Assembly reduced the registration fee as part of a transportation funding package last year because it would most hurt people who earn the least.

"We need to get away from this fee structure thing where you create these special little pots of money," said Hanger, who voted against the bill with Sens. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, and Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier. "It needs to be a broad-based revenue source."

It's been a perennial debate in the assembly since then-Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson, a retired state trooper, first introduced it as a way to dedicate a special funding source for state police compensation.

Last year, the House and Senate agreed to include $11.4 million in the budget to ease salary compression for state police, but the money disappeared after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Gov. Ralph Northam and the assembly to cut more than $2 billion in new funding from the budget adopted in March. Instead, the assembly agreed in special session in October to give a one-time $500 bonus to state police and other state law enforcement agencies.