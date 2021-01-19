Senate panel backs $4 increase in vehicle registration fees to boost state police salaries

Virginia State Police won the first round of its annual push for money to boost pay and correct salary inequities that it blames for an escalating exodus of troopers from the law enforcement agency's ranks.
The Senate Finance Committee voted 12-3 on Tuesday for legislation, proposed by Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, to tack a $4 fee on vehicle registrations to generate almost $29 million a year for a new public safety trust fund to boost trooper salaries, including those of veteran employees who lag behind new hires for compensation.
Separately, a House transportation subcommittee voted 7-1 on Tuesday to endorse an identical bill filed by Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth.
The current registration fee is $30.75 for a passenger vehicle that is 4,000 pounds or less and $35.75 for a passenger vehicle that is between 4,001 and 6,500 pounds, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The bills are part of a two-pronged strategy to raise money for state police compensation, either through a vehicle registration fee or a comparable appropriation in the state general fund budget, which relies on state taxes to pay for core government services such as public safety and education.
"This is a problem that absolutely has to be dealt with now," Col. Wayne Huggins, a former state police superintendent who serves as executive director of the Virginia State Police Association, told the Senate committee.
Senators don't disagree on the need, but three Republicans voted against addressing it with an increase in the vehicle registration fee.
"Fees are taxes," said Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, a potential Republican candidate for governor who noted that the General Assembly reduced the registration fee as part of a transportation funding package last year because it would most hurt people who earn the least.
"We need to get away from this fee structure thing where you create these special little pots of money," said Hanger, who voted against the bill with Sens. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, and Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier. "It needs to be a broad-based revenue source."
It's been a perennial debate in the assembly since then-Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson, a retired state trooper, first introduced it as a way to dedicate a special funding source for state police compensation.
Last year, the House and Senate agreed to include $11.4 million in the budget to ease salary compression for state police, but the money disappeared after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Gov. Ralph Northam and the assembly to cut more than $2 billion in new funding from the budget adopted in March. Instead, the assembly agreed in special session in October to give a one-time $500 bonus to state police and other state law enforcement agencies.
But state police are losing troopers faster than they can replace them.
Four years ago, the department had 157 vacancies for sworn trooper positions. Now, state police has 328 vacancies, or about 27% of its sworn force.
"It really is an escalating problem, and we can't address it with new hires," State Police Maj. Kennon Hook told the Senate committee on Tuesday.
Hook said the department's lack of a reliable funding plan for recruiting and retaining troopers also undermines its efforts to diversify the work force to include more racial and ethnic minorities at a time of increased scrutiny of law enforcement in its treatment of Blacks and other minorities.
"It's about a commitment to professionalism," he said. "It's about a commitment to diversify."
