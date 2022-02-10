Senate panel backs compromise on grocery tax repeal, kills gas tax suspension

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s ambitious tax cut package isn’t what it used to be in the Virginia Senate, but the governor salvaged a portion of his proposal to repeal the sales tax on groceries two days after it had been killed and resuscitated.

The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday approved a compromise that would repeal two parts of the grocery tax — 1% that the state collects and redistributes to local school divisions based on school-age population, and 0.5% that raises money for the state’s transportation program.

It would not repeal the 1% local option tax that goes directly to local governments.

The bill, which also would exempt menstrual products from the sales tax, conforms to the grocery tax proposal that former Gov. Ralph Northam included in his parting two-year budget. It would use state funds to replace the money distributed to local school divisions, but would not compensate for the loss of more than $186 million in transportation funding over two years.

The 13-2 vote represented a bipartisan gesture to repeal most of a tax that Republicans and Democrats have been trying to eliminate for decades, but became more urgent after Youngkin was elected in November on promises to deliver billions of dollars in tax cuts to Virginians.

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Sen. John Edwards, Roanoke, voted against the compromise. Hanger, who had dinner with the governor the previous evening, had advocated carrying over the proposal until next year to allow a new joint subcommittee to consider it as part of a study of state and local tax policy.

On another Youngkin tax cut plan, Hanger joined Democrats in voting 12-4 to kill a proposal to carry out the governor’s promise to reduce the state gas tax on July 1 for 12 months to compensate for the 5-cent-per gallon increase that took effect last July 1.

Senate Bill 541, proposed by Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, would have reduced fuel tax revenues by more than $275 million in the next fiscal year and $102 million the year after that, when the gas tax would have risen by a smaller amount under the consumer price index.

The committee put another dent in the governor’s tax package by referring a proposed one-time income tax exemption of up to $250,000 for qualifying small businesses to the joint subcommittee on tax policy. Youngkin had proposed a budget amendment of $75 million to pay for it.

Senate Finance already has asked the joint tax subcommittee to study one of Youngkin’s centerpiece proposals, to double the standard deduction on income tax, which would have cost the state about $2 billion over two years.

Earlier this week, the finance committee approved another major Youngkin tax proposal to give one-time refunds of $300 to individual taxpayers and $600 to married couples, which will cost the state about $1.2 billion from the $2.6 billion revenue surplus in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

On Thursday, the committee approved a reduced tax break for military retirees, which would allow them to exempt a portion of their retirement income over three years. The bill, proposed by Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, initially would have exempted up to $40,000 in annual military retirement income, phased in over three years.

Instead, the committee unanimously endorsed a compromise that would exempt up to $20,000 in retirement income, phased in over four years, with $5,000 exempt in the first year.

Youngkin’s tax package has fared much better in the Republican-controlled House, but faces a test there on Friday when the House Appropriations Committee is scheduled to act on a slew of tax proposals almost a week before it releases its version of the state budget.

Most of the governor’s tax proposals have remained intact in the House Finance Committee, which earlier this week approved a version of the military retirement income tax exemption proposed by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland. His bill would exempt up to $40,000 in retirement income by the third year.