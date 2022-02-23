Senate panel backs local tax notice bill after Youngkin pledges not to seek referendum amendment

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, asked a pointed question before the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee acted on a bill with an expanded public notice requirement for local governments to increase real estate taxes.

Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford, whose election last year helped Republicans regain control of the House of Delegates, originally had introduced House Bill 1010 to require voter approval before a local government could increase real estate tax collections by 1% or more because of higher property value assessments.

Durant had amended it in the House to require only an additional public notice, but Deeds asked, "So, a referendum could be added back to this bill I guess before it gets to where it needs to go?"

With that, the Democratic-controlled committee killed the bill by a 9-6 vote on Tuesday. It then reconsidered the measure to allow the Youngkin administration the opportunity to promise not to amend the bill to resurrect the referendum requirement.

Later in the meeting, Deputy Secretary of Finance Charles Kennington told the committee, "The governor does not intend to pursue any amendments to the bill as it is in its current form."

With that assurance, the committee passed the bill unanimously, which was a better fate than the Senate version that Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, had carried for Youngkin until the finance panel killed it by a 12-4 vote on Feb. 1.

The proposal was one of the campaign promises that Gov. Glenn Youngkin made during his successful gubernatorial campaign last fall, but it has gone nowhere in the General Assembly because of strong opposition by local government.

Youngkin's tax cut package has fared much better in the House than the Senate, but the proposed property tax referendum requirement was one of the few proposals that House Republicans rejected, along with an attempt to make expanded business income tax breaks retroactive to the previous tax year.

The governor signed legislation on Wednesday to conform the state tax code to federal law, effective immediately. He called the legislation part of his "day one game plan," but it was the same as the proposal then-Gov. Ralph Northam made in his parting budget to let businesses that had received federal and state emergency aid deduct all of their expenses in current tax year, but not the previous one.

"While the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic are in the rear-view mirror, many businesses are still struggling from the effects of unnecessary, forced economic shutdowns," Youngkin said Wednesday. "This bill ensures programs designed to aid businesses don’t transform into tax liabilities that hinder Virginia’s economic recovery.”

The idea behind Durant's bill was to prevent what Youngkin called "runaway property taxes" on the campaign trail. Local governments get most of their revenue from taxes on real estate, which reflects both the tax rate and the assessed property value. When assessments rise, so do real estate taxes, unless the local governing body lowers the tax rate to "equalize" the bill.

The House Finance Committee passed a different version of the bill to expand the requirements for public notice when real estate collections by 1 percentage point or more from the previous year. The body would have to post a public notice separate from the normal notice for its budget.

"This bill in its current form is really an important transparency bill," Kennington said.

Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, wanted an assurance that the governor wouldn't attempt to add the referendum requirement later.

"The answer may determine whether it gets out of here," Howell said.