Senate panel backs removal of segregationist Harry Byrd Sr.'s statue from Capitol Square

Rita Davis, counsel to Gov. Ralph Northam, spoke in favor of Jones' measure.

"Mr. Byrd actively worked against the rule of law as set out by the Supreme Court in order to keep African Americans from voting, from being educated and from being heard in the political system," Davis said.

She added: "How can the commonwealth continue to venerate Mr. Byrd and in the same breath say to children of color in the commonwealth that we are committed to your success and you are important and matter? In short, it cannot."

Also Friday the House and Senate Rules committees backed resolutions to put a Virginia statue of teenage civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns at the state Capitol. The Johns statue would replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which has been moved to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Earlier Friday, the Senate Rules panel voted 13-4 to defeat a measure from Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, that would have authorized the Capitol Square Preservation Council to review and approve plans for changes to artifacts within the state Capitol building.

Last June House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn had a different statue of Lee and seven busts depicting Confederate leaders removed overnight from the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia Capitol.