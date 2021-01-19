Senate panel chafes at proposed Virginia ABC oversight of legal marijuana market

A study by the legislature’s watchdog and research arm found late last year that the timeline from enactment to sales among states that housed the new industry under an existing agency was on average 17 months, compared with 24 months for Massachusetts, the only state that has ongoing sales and erected a new agency.

The Virginia watchdog, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, did not recommend either avenue.

Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, argued that the Virginia ABC has historically focused most of its efforts on the enforcement of the state’s alcohol laws, rather than regulations for the industry. With the legalization of marijuana, McDougle said the agency should bend toward regulations.

“One of the criticisms of the ABC is that they are set up more as a law enforcement-type entity instead of a regulatory type entity. ... They’re not exactly like a traditional sheriff’s office or police department, but more like that than they are on the regulatory side, which is what I believe we're trying to accomplish,” he said.

“Make no mistake. I'm not in favor of legalization. But if we're going to do it, let's do it right from the beginning,” McDougle said. “I don’t see how this fits in ABC. I think it has to be a separate entity.”