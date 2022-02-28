Senate panel defeats several GOP gun bills

A Senate committee led by Democrats on Monday scuttled several GOP gun bills that had passed the House of Delegates.
The Senate Judiciary Committee preserved a number of measures Democrats passed when they held the legislature and the governorship.
The panel voted 9-6 along partisan lines to defeat a bill to repeal the state's "red flag" law.
The law allows a prosecutor or law enforcement official to petition a judge for an emergency order to bar a person who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others from purchasing, possessing or transporting a firearm.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, sponsored the repeal bill, which had cleared the House Feb. 15 on a vote of 52-47.
The panel also voted 9-6 on party lines to scuttle a bill from Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham. It sought to rescind the authority of localities to pass ordinances barring weapons from places such as government buildings, public parks and recreation centers.
People are also reading…
Wilt's bill had passed the House Feb. 3 on a 52-48 vote.
By the same 9-6 vote the panel defeated a bill from Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, to limit the authority of civilian law enforcement oversight boards.
On an 8-7 vote, the panel rejected a bill from Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, to repeal the requirement that the owner of a lost or stolen firearm report it to law enforcement within 48 hours or face a civil penalty of up to $250.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, voted with the Republican members of the committee on Freitas' bill, which had cleared the House Feb. 10 on a 51-48 vote.
The panel voted 13-2 to advance an amended bill from Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, to expand the hours in which law enforcement officers may execute a search warrant.
Bell sought to increase the hours from between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
The amended version would expand the permissible hours to from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. but keep them during daylight.
Democrats had ushered through the law curtailing the hours for search warrants after Louisville police shot and killed Breonna Taylor during a nighttime raid at her apartment in March 2020.
The amended version of Bell's legislation includes a re-enactment clause, which means lawmakers would have to pass it again next year before it could take effect.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD