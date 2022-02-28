Senate panel defeats several GOP gun bills

A Senate committee led by Democrats on Monday scuttled several GOP gun bills that had passed the House of Delegates.

The Senate Judiciary Committee preserved a number of measures Democrats passed when they held the legislature and the governorship.

The panel voted 9-6 along partisan lines to defeat a bill to repeal the state's "red flag" law.

The law allows a prosecutor or law enforcement official to petition a judge for an emergency order to bar a person who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others from purchasing, possessing or transporting a firearm.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, sponsored the repeal bill, which had cleared the House Feb. 15 on a vote of 52-47.

The panel also voted 9-6 on party lines to scuttle a bill from Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham. It sought to rescind the authority of localities to pass ordinances barring weapons from places such as government buildings, public parks and recreation centers.

Wilt's bill had passed the House Feb. 3 on a 52-48 vote.

By the same 9-6 vote the panel defeated a bill from Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, to limit the authority of civilian law enforcement oversight boards.

On an 8-7 vote, the panel rejected a bill from Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, to repeal the requirement that the owner of a lost or stolen firearm report it to law enforcement within 48 hours or face a civil penalty of up to $250.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, voted with the Republican members of the committee on Freitas' bill, which had cleared the House Feb. 10 on a 51-48 vote.

The panel voted 13-2 to advance an amended bill from Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, to expand the hours in which law enforcement officers may execute a search warrant.

Bell sought to increase the hours from between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The amended version would expand the permissible hours to from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. but keep them during daylight.

Democrats had ushered through the law curtailing the hours for search warrants after Louisville police shot and killed Breonna Taylor during a nighttime raid at her apartment in March 2020.

The amended version of Bell's legislation includes a re-enactment clause, which means lawmakers would have to pass it again next year before it could take effect.