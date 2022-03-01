Senate panel holds line on tax policies as final negotiations loom

The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee isn't budging from its positions on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's package of tax cuts as it prepares for negotiations with the House of Delegates over budgets that are $3 billion apart in how much they have to spend.

The committee rejected an attempt by Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, one of Youngkin's closest allies in the General Assembly, to approve a proposal to double the standard deduction for state income tax filers instead of sending the idea to a special tax policy subcommittee to study over the next year.

Newman offered to include a re-enactment clause on the bill - requiring the General Assembly to approve it again next year before it would take effect - in order to keep the bill alive while the two chambers battle in conference committee on the final budgets for this year and the next two years.

"I would hope we would have this tool available in [budget] conference," he said.

Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, insisted on carrying over the bill until next year for study, citing the price tag of more than $2 billion in reduced state tax revenues over the next two years.

"Numbers of that magnitude really do need to be studied," Howell said before the committee voted to carry over the bill by an 11-3 vote, with Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, abstaining, and Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, voting with Democrats.

With the centerpiece of the Youngkin tax package sidelined for a year, the committee reinforced its positions on other proposed tax cuts and amended the House budget proposals to conform with the Senate's spending plans for negotiations expected to begin formally by the end of the week.

The Senate committee voted 12-4 to kill a proposal by Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, to carry out the governor's pledge to roll back the most recent 5-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax increase for 12 months.

It also conformed three other House bills to reflect the Senate's approach to one-time tax rebates, repealing the sales tax on groceries, and exempting a portion of military retirement income from state taxation. All of the bills will go into conference committees for negotiations and become bargaining chips in budget talks.

The differences are:

Rebates - The Senate would provide rebates of $250 for individuals and $500 for families, as then-Gov. Ralph Northam proposed in his parting budget at a cost of about $1 billion this year. The House, like Youngkin, wants rebates of $300 for individuals and $600 for families at the cost of an additional $200 million.

Grocery tax - Both chambers favor eliminating the 1.5% state portion of the 2.5% sales tax on groceries and exempting menstrual and other essential hygiene products.

The House also wants to eliminate the 1% that goes directly to local governments - at a cost of more than $500 million over two years - but the Senate does not. The House bill would use a portion of the state sales tax to reimburse localities. Both versions would reimburse funding to K-12 schools, but would not make up lost transportation funding. Hanger, who favored carrying over the bill for study by the tax policy subcommittee, voted against it.

Military retirement income - The House version would phase in the exemption over three years, culminating at $40,000 in military retirement income that would be exempt from state tax. The Senate version would lower the amounts and cap the exemption at $20,000.