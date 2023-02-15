A bill to ban state agencies from contracting with firms controlled by hostile foreign interests — originally aimed at Chinese Communist Party affiliates — died in the state Senate Finance Committee.

The bill, sponsored by Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, also would bar state employees or contractors from using TikTok or WeChat on state-owned or leased devices or on state wireless networks, as well as accessing any website developed by the Chinese firms ByteDance Ltd. Or Tencent Holdings Ltd, in line with a December executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

A narrower Senate bill, focused only on TikTok and WeChat as well as the websites, passed the Senate on a 20-20 vote, with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears breaking the tie.

Brewer’s bill passed the House initially on an essentially party line vote, with two Democrats — Fairfax's Del. Dan Helmer, and Roanoke’s Del. Sam Rasoul — joining House Republicans in support, after the House adopted Helmer’s amendment broadening the bill to apply to foreign adversaries designated by the U.S. Department of Commerce and not just to Chinese government-controlled entities. But when the House reconsidered the measure, it passed 99-0.

"It was just the governor playing politics with national security," Helmer said of the original bill. He said his amendment was aimed at focusing the bill on national security rather than on China.

When the measure came before the Finance Committee, state Sens. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and John Edwards, D-Roanoke, said it could be hard to track down foreign adversary ownership, especially if smaller technology firms change hands.

“If you’re going to comply with this, you’re going to have to have some pretty smart people do it,” Edwards said.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said he has had a case where an issue of foreign ownership arose, adding that “with persistence, you can find this.”

State Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said he was concerned about the part of the bill that named specific companies.

“I’m in favor of this but there is a proper way to do it,” Deeds said, afterward.

“This passed on a bipartisan basis,” an angry Brewer said afterward “I think this is playing politics with national security.”

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said in a statement: “Just last week fighter jets scrambled from Virginia shot down a Chinese spy balloon. Given the Chinese government’s recent public attempts to spy on Americans, Virginia Democrats’ willingness to turn a blind eye to the CCP’s invasive tactics is shocking. Cybersecurity and national security threats from the Chinese government are real.”

During his State of the Commonwealth address, Youngkin called on the General Assembly to enact a measure barring Chinese Communist Party firms from acquiring Virginia farmland.

After the speech, he said he had pulled Virginia out of the contest for a $3.5 billion Ford Motor Co. battery plant because the automaker planned to operate it in partnership with a Communist Party controlled firm.

The plant is slated to employ at least 2,500 people. Before Youngkin pulled the plug, state economic development officials hoped to get Ford to build the plant on the Berry Hill Mega Site in Pittsylvania County. Ford eventually decided to build the factory in Michigan.