Petersburg is now putting all of its money on the state budget to rescue its bid for a casino.

The Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee voted 10-6 on Thursday to kill legislation proposed by Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, to let Petersburg voters decide in November whether to approve a $1.4 billion casino resort proposed next to Interstate 95.

House Bill 1373 had survived a vote the previous day by the Senate General Laws Committee, but the powerful finance panel killed it at the urging of Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth. Lucas was one of the main sponsors of a state law in 2020 that legalized casino gambling in Virginia for the first time and limited it to five cities. Petersburg wasn’t one of them, but Richmond was, only to see city voters reject a proposed $600 million casino resort the next year.

Lucas said she had hoped the General Assembly would be “more methodical” in how it considered requests by other cities to host a casino, but Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who had led the push for a casino in Petersburg, said after the vote that the committee had let “parochial interests get in the way of what’s best for Petersburg and citizens there.”

Taylor said in a statement: “This is a devastating setback for the people of Petersburg and the democratic process. The people of Petersburg deserve better. They should have the right to determine the economic future of their community independent of Richmond.”

In a phone interview, Morrissey accused Lucas, the Senate president pro tempore, of killing the bill to protect Portsmouth and the operator of the Rivers Casino, developed by Chicago-based Rush Street Properties. The law also allowed the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to develop a casino in Norfolk about six miles away.

Lucas, who is Black, “did everything she could to be an obstructionist to a casino in Petersburg,” Morrissey said. “What she did was look out for the interests of rich, white casino developers to the detriment of African Americans. Shame on her!”

In a joint statement Thursday night, Urban One and Churchill Downs Inc., partners in the proposed Richmond casino, said: “We appreciate the General Assembly’s careful, deliberate process and open mind in considering and addressing this important decision. For us, the process has always been about determining what is best for the Commonwealth and that answer has always been quite clear.”

Morrissey and other casino backers are now relying on House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, the other lead sponsor of the 2020 casino law, to include language in the pending state budget to keep Petersburg’s hopes for a casino alive and prevent Richmond from holding a second vote on a casino proposed next to Interstate 95 in South Richmond.

Knight said Thursday that he expects the issue to be part of a conversation between him and Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, both Fairfax County Democrats who voted on opposite sides of the Petersburg casino bill. Howell voted against it, while Barker supported.

“It’s absolutely an option,” the House budget leader said of addressing the issue in the budget.

But Knight said his “default position right now is to put everything on hold — no referendum for Petersburg and no referendum for Richmond” until after a circuit court in Emporia acts on pending legislation to overturn a ban on electronic skill games that casinos consider a threat to their financial viability.

The court approved a temporary injunction last year, but the case, brought by Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, on behalf of Southside truck stop owner Hermie Sadler, has not gone to trial.

Neither the House nor the Senate included casino language in their proposed budget revisions, but Knight said last week that the budget adopted last June includes a provision that could be amended in conference committee negotiations over the revised spending plan. He included language in the budget compromise last year that blocked Richmond from having a second vote on the ONE Casino + Resort until after a study was completed of the financial viability of a casino in Petersburg.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission concluded in October that both Petersburg and Richmond could support a casino, either alone or in competition with each other. The next day, the Petersburg City Council approved a surprise resolution to explore a partnership with The Cordish Companies, an experienced casino developer in Baltimore that had been a finalist in the Richmond casino competition in 2021.

In response to the Senate committee vote, Cordish Chief Operating Officer Zed Smith said, “As the General Assembly continues its deliberations, we hope the state’s elected leaders will explore every avenue to help provide this major economic development boost to Petersburg.”

How much casino sportsbook writers make in the states where they are the most common How much casino sportsbook writers make in the states where they are the most common How much sports book writers make varies greatly by state Utah and Hawaii lead the country with the strictest gambling restrictions Sportsbook writers tend to earn much more than the minimum state wage Nevada has the most sportsbook writers by far Gambling isn't the only industry for sportsbook writers