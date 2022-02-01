Senate panel kills 'pillar' of Youngkin tax plan, requiring voters to approve large local property tax hikes

A Senate committee toppled a "pillar" of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax reform package on Tuesday, scuttling a proposal to require local governing bodies to take public actions up to a voter referendum if rising real estate assessments result in higher property taxes.
The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee voted 12-4 to kill Senate Bill 620, proposed by Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, to carry out Youngkin's campaign promise to slow increases in local real estate taxes by requiring voter approval if rising property values would result in a higher effective tax rate.
Deputy Secretary of Finance Charles Kennington called the proposal "a pillar of Governor Youngkin's Day One agenda," but Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, joined with Democrats in rejecting the idea, which he said he would prefer to include in a broad study of state and local tax policy over the next year.
"Next year, not day one ... we can do some major tax reforms," Hanger said.
Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said that if a joint subcommittee on tax policy is created, "then this will be a topic."
Cosgrove initially proposed to require a local voter referendum if a locality sought to increase real estate tax revenues by 1 percentage point or more, based on assessed property values and the real estate tax rate. As assessments increase, so do taxes, unless the locality lowers the rate to offset the rise.
The same bill is being carried in the House of Delegates by Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford, whose victory over Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, helped Republicans regain control of the House.
Faced with opposition by local governments, Cosgrove offered a substitute bill that would establish a scale of actions that governing bodies would have to take for transparency to voters, based on the size of the proposed tax increase.
"It's a graduated transparency bill," he said.
Under the substitute bill, local governing bodies would hold a public hearing, as they do now, if real estate taxes rose by up to 1 percentage point because of higher assessments.
If they rose by up to 3 percentage points, a majority vote of the governing body would be required. A two-thirds vote would be necessary for an increase of up to 5 percentage points.
Above that, voter approval would be required for taxes to increase.
Local governments rely on real estate taxes for most of their revenue, but Stafford County Commissioner of Revenue Scott Mayausky said the system for raising them is "poorly understood" by taxpayers and local media reporting on local tax rates.
The local tax rate is applied to the assessed value of property. "If you assess annually and your assessments go up and the rate stays the same, then that's a tax increase," Mayausky said.
Jordan Miles, chairman of the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors, asked state legislators not to intervene.
"Leave it up to us, the localities, to make these decisions," Miles asked.
