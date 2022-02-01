Senate panel kills 'pillar' of Youngkin tax plan, requiring voters to approve large local property tax hikes

The same bill is being carried in the House of Delegates by Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford, whose victory over Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, helped Republicans regain control of the House.

Faced with opposition by local governments, Cosgrove offered a substitute bill that would establish a scale of actions that governing bodies would have to take for transparency to voters, based on the size of the proposed tax increase.

"It's a graduated transparency bill," he said.

Under the substitute bill, local governing bodies would hold a public hearing, as they do now, if real estate taxes rose by up to 1 percentage point because of higher assessments.

If they rose by up to 3 percentage points, a majority vote of the governing body would be required. A two-thirds vote would be necessary for an increase of up to 5 percentage points.

Above that, voter approval would be required for taxes to increase.

Local governments rely on real estate taxes for most of their revenue, but Stafford County Commissioner of Revenue Scott Mayausky said the system for raising them is "poorly understood" by taxpayers and local media reporting on local tax rates.