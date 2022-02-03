Senate panel kills Youngkin-backed charter schools bill and proposed ban on teaching 'divisive' concepts

“There's an incredible unfairness in how our schools are now attributed, and that is by ZIP code,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who backed the bill. “There are Virginians who cannot choose where they live, and they end up going to the schools that have the least likelihood of helping them access the education that they need.”

Lucas said she “found it really strange” that instead of dedicating more funding toward reducing school sizes, the panel was weighing directing funding to a new system. Saslaw said the bill would hurt small localities that would lose some funding as their students left to a charter school.

Obenshain said that the bill excluded localities with fewer than 3,000 students for that reason. Saslaw said many districts with more than 3,000 students could still struggle. “They're going to get killed by this,” Saslaw said.

Obenshain’s bill as it came before the committee would have left some per-student state funding at the neighborhood school for every child that opts for the new charter - a compromise to help the bill along. Obenshain said he does not expect the kind of draw to charter schools that would decimate local district funding.