Senate panel proposes study of one key Youngkin income tax proposal, but supports one-time refunds

A major piece of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax cut package suffered a serious blow on Thursday, when a Senate panel recommended deferring the proposed doubling of the standard deduction on income taxes for a year to allow study by a special subcommittee on tax policy.
A Senate Finance & Appropriations subcommittee voted to send similar bills to raise the deduction, proposed by Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, and Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, to a new special subcommittee to study over the coming year.
The legislation would double the standard deduction on state income tax from $4,500 to $9,000 for individuals and from $9,000 to $18,000 for married couples, but it also would reduce state revenues by $2 billion over the next two years and almost $900 million in the following year.
"The concern I have is the price tag on it," Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said before the resources subcommittee voted to carry the legislation over to the 2023 General Assembly session.
The panel also let die a proposal by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, that would have raised the standard deduction on state income taxes even higher to match the federal deduction of $12,550 for individuals and $25,100 for married couples.
Norment said his proposal would benefit middle-income families on their state taxes, but called himself "a realist" about its chances in the subcommittee of three Democrats and two Republicans.
The subcommittee - whose recommendations will go to the full finance committee next week for action - endorsed a one-time income tax refund as had been proposed by Youngkin, the newly inaugurated Republican governor, and by former Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.
However, the panel did not recommend the amount of the refund, pending an expected new revenue forecast before the full committee produces its own version of the two-year budget and amendments to the current spending plan later this month.
Northam had included almost $1 billion in his parting budget proposals to provide a refund of $250 to individual taxpayers and $500 for families. Youngkin has proposed refunds of $300 for individuals and $600 for families at an additional cost of more than $200 million.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, a member of the finance committee who sponsored the bill for Youngkin, said the state has "surplus funds and it would be appropriate to return some of it to taxpayers."
Hanger also acknowledged other pressing needs in the state budget, including paying down long-term pension liabilities and investing in major improvements to Virginia's struggling behavioral health system.
"The number is the tricky part," he said, agreeing with the subcommittee to wait on the final refund amounts until the governor releases a new revenue forecast in the coming weeks.
The House of Delegates, now under Republican control, is moving in a different direction on Youngkin's tax package. A day earlier, the House Finance Committee approved the proposed doubling of the standard deduction and the refunds of $300 and $600 that Youngkin is seeking.
The House Appropriations Committee will review those bills next, along with proposals to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries and suspend the most recent 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the gas tax. The House finance panel also backed those proposals on Wednesday.
The Senate subcommittee also took a different position than the House on a proposal to make 20% of the Earned Income Tax Credit refundable, which would allow direct payment to eligible low-income families of the remainder of the credit after applying it to their income taxes.
A House Finance subcommittee killed a similar refundable tax credit bill earlier this week.
Advocates say making a portion of the tax credit refundable would help low-income families recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, opposed using the state's tax code to provide social welfare benefits to those who need them.
"I don't think the tax code is the right place to do it," Newman said, before the subcommittee voted 3-2 to recommend approval of the bill, co-sponsored by Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William.
The tensest moment of the meeting came after Norment proposed to eliminate the slated dedication of 30% of the revenue from a new tax on marijuana to the Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Fund. He proposed to instead send the money to the general fund for lawmakers to spend.
The assembly created the fund last year to direct a portion of the money from the marijuana tax to initiatives to help predominantly minority communities that had been most harmed by past enforcement of laws against drug possession and distribution.
Former Richmond City Councilman Marty Jewell, who is chairman of the Cannabis Equity Council of Virginia, said he was "shocked" by Norment's proposal.
"I can't help but believe that war has been declared on Black folks," Jewell said.
Members of the board and other community groups also "vehemently" opposed the proposal, which the subcommittee recommended killing at the request of Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
In response, Norment said, "I categorically reject the egregious language that some of the speakers have used."
He denied any "nefarious" intent in his proposal, which he called "a policy issue in front of us."
