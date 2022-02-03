Senate panel proposes study of one key Youngkin income tax proposal, but supports one-time refunds

Norment said his proposal would benefit middle-income families on their state taxes, but called himself "a realist" about its chances in the subcommittee of three Democrats and two Republicans.

The subcommittee - whose recommendations will go to the full finance committee next week for action - endorsed a one-time income tax refund as had been proposed by Youngkin, the newly inaugurated Republican governor, and by former Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.

However, the panel did not recommend the amount of the refund, pending an expected new revenue forecast before the full committee produces its own version of the two-year budget and amendments to the current spending plan later this month.

Northam had included almost $1 billion in his parting budget proposals to provide a refund of $250 to individual taxpayers and $500 for families. Youngkin has proposed refunds of $300 for individuals and $600 for families at an additional cost of more than $200 million.

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, a member of the finance committee who sponsored the bill for Youngkin, said the state has "surplus funds and it would be appropriate to return some of it to taxpayers."