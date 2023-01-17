Senate panel rejects bills to de-link Virginia’s emissions standards from California's

GOP-led bills to unhitch Virginia from California’s tailpipe emissions standards came to a halt Tuesday as a Senate committee voted for them to be “passed by indefinitely” — meaning they will not progress this legislative session.

The Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources voted to stop the five bills on party-line votes of 8-7.

Last year, Democratic legislators passed a bill to put the brakes on some pollution from tailpipe emissions by hitching Virginia to California’s emissions standards.

California is the only state granted the ability to set emissions standards that are more robust than what is federally allowed. Without the purview to set its own, last year Virginia became one of 16 states to adopt California’s standards.

But, it’s California’s consideration of a ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles that made several Virginia GOP lawmakers want to decouple Virginia from California's standards.

“I spend a lot of my time in the Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula, but also those areas that are slower to have resources,” Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, told The Times-Dispatch last month when he filed his now-defeated bill on emissions standards. “It might not be appropriate for them to have all electric vehicles in the same time frame as Arlington and Alexandria.”

McDougle also questioned the feasibility of adopting electric vehicles by 2035 in areas that may not have built out enough fast-charging infrastructure. (Virginia has received federal funding to aid with building out fast-charging infrastructure, but it’s mostly along major roads.)

Sens. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg and Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, sponsors of two of the other defeated bills, expressed concern over whether the state's electrical grid could handle an influx of electric vehicles (both senators also own EVs) and if Virginia could meet the incremental emission reduction goals laid out in the existing law.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a member of the panel, said that in and outside of Virginia the transition to widespread electric vehicle use is coming and noted how major vehicle manufacturers have pledged to produce zero emission vehicles by 2040.

“It’s coming sooner than a lot of people thought two years ago and we can either get ahead of it and prepare and take care of the infrastructure money that is coming to build our infrastructure,” McClellan said during the meeting. “Or, we can put our heads in the sand and pretend ‘oh this isn't happening.'”

"As we transition, there are opportunities to create new jobs and industries," she added.

Questions linger over what the future used-car market could look like should Virginia keep the Clean Cars Act. Democratic legislators stressed that the law applies to only cars sold beginning in 2026.

A handful of representatives of trade organizations, environmental groups and Virginia’s Department of Natural and Historic Resources attended the meeting and spoke for repealing the legislation or for remaining tethered to California’s law.

The idea of repealing the Clean Cars Act proved popular among Republican legislators — with others filing similar bills in the House of Delegates. Gov. Glenn Youngkin mentioned the idea in his State of the Commonwealth speech last week.

The GOP-led House will take up similar bills in future committee meetings, and should those clear the chamber, they are likely to also fail in the Democrat-controlled Senate.