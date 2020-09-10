Senate panel rejects Bourne's bill to ban qualified immunity for police

Senators on both sides of the aisle argued that the bill could over-burden police officers and their agencies for minor violations of citizens' civil rights — particularly given that officers often face split second decisions.

“Officers have to make split second judgments all the time, and very difficult decisions when their lives are on the line,” said Stuart. “They could be held personally liable and sued for everything they and their family have — basically become impoverished — from a mistaken judgment. And it doesn't even require an intentional or malicious act on their part.”

Surovell an influential Democrat on the topic of criminal justice reform, said that as written the bill could lead to lawsuits due to people being wrongly pulled over or denied hunting permits.

Bourne argued that “most of the cases” involving violations of constitutional rights “do not involve exigent, split-second decisions.” Bourne pointed to the high-profile shooting of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed after being shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis. on Aug. 23.

Morrissey attempted to salvage the bill by adding language that would hold officers and departments liable only for intentional police brutality or excessive use of force. Morrissey’s amendment did not receive a vote.