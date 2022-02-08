Senate panel speeds deadline on Richmond sewer project, but with 'off ramp' based on funding

Richmond may be required to finish a nearly $1.3 billion project to end combined sewer overflows in the James River by 2030, five years earlier than the previous deadline. But a Senate panel has provided the city with an "off ramp" for delays if the money isn't there to pay for it without hurting utility ratepayers.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 9-7 on Tuesday to approve Senate Bill 354, proposed by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, to require Richmond to speed up its plans to eliminate periodic overflows into the river from its combined sewer system.

The bill wasn't the same one that Stuart proposed, but instead was a substitute introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, that ties the deadline to the availability of roughly $1 billion in federal or state funds to complete the project without harming ratepayers in a city where more than one in five residents live in poverty.

"It would provide an off-ramp for the new timeline in the event no state or federal funds are available," McClellan said.

Stuart was not happy with the compromise, but acknowledged that he didn't have the votes to stop it.

He said his proposal had gotten the attention not only of officials in Richmond, but also at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Two weeks ago, EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured a retention basin the city built more than 40 years ago to capture the first flush of wastewater that overflows during heavy rains in a 19-square-mile area in Richmond and Henrico County.

Stuart said Regan, meeting with Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., indicated potential sources of federal funding for the sewer project in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act adopted last year.

"If we take our foot off the gas pedal, that may go away," the senator warned. "If the state makes it a top priority and the city makes it a top priority, then I think we can get the help we need."

But city officials say Regan made no promises for federal funding to pay for the project in time to meet the advanced deadline.

"He never said that," said Bob Steidel, deputy chief administrative officer for the city. "We have been clear all along we have to have $1.2 billion in the bank starting next year to have a chance of it happening."

The oldest part of Richmond is served by a 19th-century sewer system that combines storm water from city streets with sewage from homes and businesses. Almost 2 billion in sewage-contaminated wastewater flows into the James each year during heavy rains.

The city has eliminated 91% of those overflows over the past 50 years by investing $315 million to expand capacity in its wastewater treatment plant in South Richmond and divert pollution away from highly used recreational areas in James River Park.

Eliminating the final 9% of the overflows would require construction of a series of massive tunnels beneath the riverbed to pipe the overflows to South Richmond, where the city says it would need an abandoned quarry or a huge new basin to hold the water until it is treated.

"No matter what the decision is, this is the priority for the city," Steidel said. "We're going to get it done as fast as we can."

Separately, the finance committee approved legislation to tighten state oversight of private guardians for people debilitated with chronic health problems and unable to pay for their care.

Senate Bill 514, proposed by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, would carry out recommendations of a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study last year into the state's guardianship and conservatorship programs.

The General Assembly sought the study in response to a series of articles published by the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2019 as the culmination of an investigation by former staff reporter Bridget Balch.

The Times-Dispatch explored the use of private guardianships by Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, finding that it triggered guardianships to remove poor patients from hospital beds, and sought to have patients under the guardianship of a lawyer whose firm worked for the health system.

JLARC found the system lacks “meaningful standards, requirements or accountability” to properly serve the 11,000 Virginians in its care. The legislative watchdog agency had 42 recommendations to improve private guardianship and expand the public system.

McPike's bill would carry out many of those recommendations, such as expanding oversight by the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, which currently serves a fraction of the people under guardianship.

Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, commended the Times-Dispatch for its published investigation.

"To me, this is a good example of how a responsible press can make a big difference in people's lives," Howell said Tuesday.