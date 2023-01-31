Senate panel strikes Youngkin's health commissioner from appointee list

A Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday moved to strike the name of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's health commissioner from a list of appointees requiring General Assembly confirmation.

During a Senate Privileges and Elections Committee meeting Tuesday, Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, struck a line regarding the appointment of Colin Greene as the Commissioner of Health from Senate Joint Resolution 273, sponsored by Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake.

Greene came under fire last year after he reportedly said he believed there wasn't evidence that racism plays a role in maternal and infant mortality rates.

The Washington Post reported that Greene said, “If you say ‘racism’ you’re blaming white people."

Deeds said in an interview Tuesday night that revelation of Greene's comments "created a significant amount of discomfort in [Senate Democratic Caucus]."

"There were a lot of people in the caucus, I was just the instrument," Deeds said of his action Tuesday. "There is a lot of discussion with being on the caucus. It's not groupthink. There certainly are lots of different points of view. But when there is a majority point of view ... certainly there was in our caucus."

Deed called Greene's remarks "insensitive" toward Black Virginians and said that was what inspired him to oppose the appointment.

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, declined comment Tuesday night.

Following the Post story Youngkin said he was “disappointed” that Greene had not effectively communicated the administration’s mission to combat disparities in maternal health.

Youngkin also told reporters that he believes the health commissioner is “very capable,” but “he has got to prove he can do his job.”

“I believe he can and we’re going to support him to do that,” Youngkin said at the time.

This is not Youngkin’s first clash with Democrats over appointments.

In February Democrats who control the Senate rejected Youngkin’s nomination of Andrew Wheeler – former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump – as Virginia’s secretary of natural resources. As head of EPA, Wheeler oversaw environmental rollbacks and advocates criticize his past as a coal lobbyist.

Last summer Youngkin issued an executive order tasking Wheeler with another role - reducing Virginia’s regulations by 25%.

The matter of Greene's appointment is not yet settled. Senate Republicans could try to restore the Greene's name when the resolution comes to the Senate floor.