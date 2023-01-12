Senate panel takes up bill to bar abortion-related extradition

Should Virginia extradite someone who had an abortion in another state in violation of that state's law?

Should a drunken driver face more severe penalties if the victim lost a pregnancy as the result?

These questions are at the core of two bills that came before the Senate Education and Health Committee on Thursday.

A bill to protect people who had abortions from extradition was referred to another committee, while a bill relating to fetal manslaughter was “passed for the day” - meaning the committee could consider it in the future or leave it in committee without a vote.

The panel referred a bill from Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, to the Senate Judiciary Committee. His bill would bar extradition of someone from Virginia for an abortion-related crime in another state unless the alleged offense also would be a crime under Virginia law.

Abortion is legal in Virginia for any reason up to the end of the second trimester of pregnancy. State law allows abortions in the third trimester if a physician and two consulting physicians determine that the pregnancy "is likely to result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman."

In an interview, Surovell said the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, which had federally protected abortion access, caused a “feeding frenzy on women’s reproductive rights in other states.”

“Some of the bills I saw coming out of some anti-abortion states, I was concerned that it was possible that some Virginians could end up being targeted and affected,” he said.

The bill also aims to protect people from tracking software by adding to the Virginia Consumer Protection Act the obtaining or dissemination of certain information without consumer consent.

“I've always been very focused on consumer data rights and data privacy," said Surovell, adding that he is "a bit concerned" that software makes it possible for companies to use "location tracking that can see exactly where you shop, eat and sleep every day."

He said that "because they have that type of information, they can also see if you've been in an abortion clinic or a doctor's office or a pharmacy.”

The panel delayed action on a bill from Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, related to manslaughter charges for someone convicted of killing another person’s fetus.

Obenshain said he spoke with the committee chair, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and that she indicated she was “open to keeping it [in the Education and Health Committee] or sending it to [the Judiciary Committee] where it was heard last year.”

Last year, a version of Obenshain's bill made it out of the Judiciary Committee, but was defeated in the Finance and Appropriations Committee.

Obenshain said his inspiration to pass the bill came from a constituent who was a victim of a car crash involving a drunken driver in which she was injured and that resulted in the end of her pregnancy. The prosecutor could not charge the offender for the fetus, and Obenshain said that was “reflective of the devastation that this family suffered."

Obenshain’s bill does not mention abortion, so he said it doesn’t fit into national debates about access to the procedure or when a fetus can feel pain.

“This is not an abortion bill,” he said. “It is about mothers and families who make the choice to have a baby and they shouldn't be deprived of that choice by criminal acts.”

Some other states have enacted or are considering laws that declare fetuses people at a certain point of pregnancy - further fueling the national debates around abortion access or bans.

It's unclear if the bill will come up again at the panel’s meeting next week. Lucas could not be reached for comment at the time of this publication.

Ahead of the General Assembly session that started Wednesday, House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said he did not expect much movement on abortion laws this year due to the partisan split control of the House and Senate. But Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who hopes to ban most abortions after 15 weeks, addressed abortion measures during his State of the Commonwealth speech on Wednesday evening, seemingly optimistic that some movement could happen.

“When it comes to unborn children, we can come together. We can choose life,” he said.

“It is clear,” Youngkin said. “Virginians want fewer abortions, not more.”

Surovell agrees with Gilbert that abortion restrictions or bans might be unlikely to pass in 2023, but that such bills could budge in 2024 - pending the outcome of elections in November for 100 seats in the House of Delegates and all 40 Senate seats.

He noted that his abortion-related bill that has been referred to another committee does not attempt to change access to abortions in Virginia.

“It solely has to do with data privacy and protecting Virginia women from being hauled into out-of-state prosecutions,” Surovell said.

“I’m hopeful that we can reach a bipartisan consensus about those issues without getting into the substance about when you can have an abortion in Virginia.”