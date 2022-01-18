Senate panel votes to speed deadline for Richmond to fix $1.3 billion sewer problem - Youngkin looks for federal money

A Senate panel wants to accelerate the deadline for Richmond to solve a $1.3 billion sewage problem, without any clear way to pay for it.

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted 11-4 on Tuesday to endorse legislation that would give Richmond until 2030 to finally resolve the centuries-old problem of sewage and storm water flowing into the James River during heavy rainfall.

Senate Bill 564, proposed by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, would force Richmond to eliminate combined-sewer overflows five years sooner than under a compromise that the senator and city reached just two years ago. It now goes to the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee for consideration because of its potential cost to the state budget.

"If we don't pressure [the city], it will delay, and if we delay, more sewage goes into the James River," Stuart said.

The push for quicker action comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who took office on Saturday, made ending the overflows a priority. The heavily Democratic city says its utility customers, many of whom are poor, cannot afford the cost without state and federal help.