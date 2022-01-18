Senate panel votes to speed deadline for Richmond to fix $1.3 billion sewer problem - Youngkin looks for federal money

A Senate panel wants to accelerate the deadline for Richmond to solve a $1.3 billion sewage problem, without any clear way to pay for it.
The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted 11-4 on Tuesday to endorse legislation that would give Richmond until 2030 to finally resolve the centuries-old problem of sewage and storm water flowing into the James River during heavy rainfall.
Senate Bill 564, proposed by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, would force Richmond to eliminate combined-sewer overflows five years sooner than under a compromise that the senator and city reached just two years ago. It now goes to the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee for consideration because of its potential cost to the state budget.
"If we don't pressure [the city], it will delay, and if we delay, more sewage goes into the James River," Stuart said.
The push for quicker action comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who took office on Saturday, made ending the overflows a priority. The heavily Democratic city says its utility customers, many of whom are poor, cannot afford the cost without state and federal help.
Richmond Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Bob Steidel said the city would have to ask the state for $1 billion over two years to complete the final plan for ending the overflows, requiring construction of five tunnels beneath the James and storage of polluted water in a quarry until it could been treated.
"That's the only way," Steidel said.
Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Andrew Miller, whose nomination has come under heavy fire from Democrats, said he would look to the federal government for help, having served as EPA administrator under former President Donald Trump.
"I would work with the city to try to find additional resources across the board," Wheeler said.
But there is no money for the project in the newly adopted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Virginia's four Republican congressmen opposed.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam, with the General Assembly's approval, provided $50 million in federal aid for the project last year from the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress adopted last spring without any Republican votes.
Northam included an additional $100 million from the federal emergency funding package in the two-year budget he proposed last month, pending approval by the General Assembly and Youngkin.
Richmond is raising the money to match the state's contributions, but says it doesn't have the capacity to borrow more. The city already has among the highest wastewater rates in Virginia, but warns those rates would rise by 232% to more than $2,500 a year to pay for the plan's estimated cost, which has risen from about $900 million to $1.3 billion.
Democrats on the committee were divided over the proposal to speed up the deadline set in 2020, although they agreed that action is necessary to stop the overflow of almost 2 billion gallons of sewage and stormwater into the James each year.
"The bottom line is this is probably the number one environmental issue in the state right now," said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, chairman of the committee, who voted for the bill. "If we don't make it a priority, we're going to have a hard time getting our federal partners to focus on it."
Richmond got no help from one of its own, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who said Alexandria had responded quickly to similar pressure from Stuart and the legislature to intensify its efforts to end polluted overflows into the Potomac River.
Morrissey also questioned why the city hasn't used its share of local aid under the American Rescue Plan to address the problem.
Steidel responded that Richmond has used the aid initially to replace lead drinking water pipes and prevent flooding. He rejected the comparison with Alexandria, a smaller city with a fraction of the combined sewer outfalls that overflow in heavy rains.
"The scale of the projects" is "not even comparable," he said.
The oldest part of Richmond, including the Capitol and Executive Mansion, is served by a 19th century wastewater system that collects human waste and stormwater in the same pipes, which drain 19 square miles of the city and a portion of Henrico County.
The average age of the pipes is 114 years old and the largest 27 feet in diameter in Shockoe Bottom.
Richmond has debated over how to solve the problem and pay for it for more than 50 years. The city said it has spent $350 million to get polluted overflows out of recreational areas and treat the wastewater before discharging it back into the river. The city said it screens human waste from flowing into the river, but not the bacteria that comes with it.
The city has doubled its wastewater treatment capacity, cut the number of overflow outfalls by almost half and reduced the polluted overflows by 62%, from 5 billion gallons to 1.9 billion gallons each year, capturing about 91% of the wastewater before it enters the James.
In a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Steidel said, "We expect significant reductions in overflows going forward as a result of treatment plant upgrades and in line storage technology that will come online this year, based on a normal year of rain intensity and frequency."
"If those improvements had been in place during the previous year, the amount of untreated discharge could have been roughly cut in half,” he said.
But Stuart and other legislators said the pollution of the James with nearly 2 billion gallons of sewage contaminated wastewater each year is unacceptable.
"In my mind, that's a public health emergency," he said.
Under the legislative compromise adopted in 2020, Richmond submitted an interim plan last July that would cost $33.1 million and capture more than 182 million gallons of wastewater a day by the time it is completed in mid-2027.
The compromise also required the city to submit a final plan in mid-2024 to complete the work by 2035. The plan would more than double the city's wastewater treatment capacity - to 300 million gallons a day - but require construction of five tunnels to transport the sewage across the river to the wastewater treatment plant in South Richmond.
It also would require massive storage of waste water until it could be treated. The city is considering either purchasing an abandoned quarry or digging one of its own, Steidel told the committee.
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, who represents part of Richmond, said she supports Stuart's goal but believes the city should be given until the 2035 deadline to achieve it.
"The city is working hard to address the issue," Hashmi said.
