Virginia’s Senate has passed a bill to adopt a definition of antisemitism.

House Bill 1606 by Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Virginia Beach, would allow Virginia to adopt the “non-legally binding” Working Definition of Antisemitism that is already adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

The bill is meant to be a “tool and guide for training, education, recognizing and combating antisemitic hate crimes or discrimination and for tracking and reporting antisemitic incidents in the Commonwealth.”

Tata was not available for an interview by the time of this publication, but during the Senate floor session on Thursday, Sen. Siobahn Dunnavant, R-Henrico, spoke in favor of the legislation.

“We’ve seen an unprecedented increase in antisemitic hate crimes and aggression, even in our own state,” Dunnavant said.

Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, who voted against the measure when it passed the House on Feb. 7, thinks the legislation will not have the effect people may think it could have. Though defining an issue is a first step toward solutions, he thinks the bill is a symbol more than an action.

“The bill is a symbol. And it’s a symbol to say, ‘I’ve done something when I haven’t,’ ” Helmer said. “It’s a symbol to cut the conversation off, rather than to get the conversation started.”

Helmer said he was subject to an antisemitic campaign flier in 2021 that was funded by the Republican Party of Virginia — a reason he is skeptical about the GOP efforts to address discrimination and hate crimes now. (The flier purported to show Helmer looking at stacks of gold coins.)

He said he would like to see increased awareness of antisemitism and threats or harassment to Jewish communities.

“Are these delegates going back and engaging with their Jewish communities? If any legislator in Virginia wants to, I will go and I will meet with them in Jewish communities,” Helmer said. “And I’m happy to have those conversations in a really meaningful way.”

He added that Jewish members of the legislature should have been consulted when crafting bills relating to the matter. Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, who was Virginia’s first Jewish speaker of the House, was eventually consulted on the bill and she supported it.

“We cannot root out or eliminate antisemitism until we can define it,” she said in a recent floor speech.

Last year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin established the Commission to Combat Antisemitism, which released a report in December. The commission recommended 21 initiatives, such as refining state hate crime definitions, calling for new curriculums in schools and recognition of Jewish religious holidays, barring state schools from joining campaigns boycotting nations like those barring financial connections with Israel and calling for training on hate crimes.

More recently, Attorney General Jason Miyares established a task force, and colleges have reported incidents to his office. Earlier in this legislative session, a bill to boycott engaging in business with Israel was voted down.

A point of discussion for Youngkin’s commission was more than defining antisemitism as prejudice and malice toward Jewish people but also “antisemitism 2.0” — as stated by Israeli actress Noa Tishby, who participated virtually in the commission.

She was referring to people who criticize the actions of Israel’s government, which is not technically antisemitism toward all Jewish people.

Conflating hatred of Jewish people with criticism of a Jewish government, a Richmond rabbi said, can be complex.

“It is certainly true that rhetoric used by some critics of Israel, such as targeting the wider Jewish community or denying the right of the state of Israel to exist, evokes long-standing stereotypes and antisemitic tropes,” Temple Beth-El Rabbi Michael Knopf wrote in a recent opinion piece for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “But conflating antisemitism with all criticism of Israel endangers legitimate free speech and distracts from the primary antisemitic threat, namely white supremacy.”

Five years ago, a mix of Confederate groups, the Ku Klux Klan and other far-right groups gathered for the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, where Jewish people and Black people and other people of color were verbally and physically targeted. In the years since, a spate of hate crimes has spread nationwide — prompting legislators and activists alike to try to dampen matters.

“Let’s not wait for another antisemitic tragedy,” Filler-Corn said in a recent floor speech while supporting Senate Bill 1606. “We can do more to educate people.”

