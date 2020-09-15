Senate passes legislation giving subpoena power to law-enforcement oversight panels

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senate lawmakers on Tuesday approved legislation to further empower civilian panels tasked with overseeing local police departments, adopting a more moderate approach than the House and teeing up a reconciliation fight between the two chambers.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, would allow localities to create oversight panels made up of civilians that would have subpoena power to investigate police agencies and issue binding disciplinary action against officers or department employees.

Unlike the House version, the Senate measure does not require localities to create the panels. It simply creates a framework within which any that are created would operate.

Passage of the measure followed an impassioned debate of nearly two hours that saw Democrats argue in favor of more accountability for police, while Republicans decried that the measure would give too much power to regular citizens. The measure passed in a 20-15 vote.

The creation and empowerment of so-called civilian review boards was a key demand of protesters in Richmond and elsewhere in the state, who argued that law enforcement agencies are often left to police themselves with little accountability.