The sound of “oohs” and “ahhs” filled Virginia’s Senate chamber Tuesday when debate emerged over whether the state should continue “piecemealing” its cannabis and hemp laws, should or ask voters via ballot referendum if they are ready for a full legal marijuana market.

“Should the state legalize the sale of recreational marijuana from privately licensed retailers, wholesalers, and growers for use by adults?” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, proposed as a ballot referendum in this year’s general election in November.

“We need to deal with this comprehensively instead of a piecemeal solution,” he said as he referred to numerous Democratic and Republican bills that deal with marijuana and hemp.

Surovell’s ultimately unsuccessful floor amendment arose during discussion of Senate Bill 903 by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta County. The bill, which the Senate passed on a vote of 25-15, outlined regulations for hemp products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol — or THC, the chemical that causes a high. Delta-9 is most commonly found in cannabis, while synthetic THC — or delta-8 — can be found in hemp products.

Surovell said the influx of people using delta-8 is a result of a lack of a full legal and regulated cannabis market.

But Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, opposed Surovell’s proposed referendum.

“The amendment appears to be focusing on opening a poll at the next elections, but the bill itself deals with the regulation of hemp and hemp-related products,” he said.

After placing the Senate at ease for a few minutes, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears ruled that the amendment was not germane, meaning it was not relevant to the underlying bill.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, challenged Earle-Sears’ ruling.

When Earle-Sears asked if the ruling should be sustained, she was met with a 20-20 vote. Lieutenant governors may cast tie-breaking votes on most issues, but she could not on her own ruling. Still, as those in opposition were unable to build a majority on her ruling, it was upheld.

Hanger’s bill comes after a task force supported by Attorney General Jason Miyares proposed recommendations to regulate hemp products meant for human consumption. The task force’s creation stemmed from an uptick in calls to poison control centers due to delta-8 product users accidentally getting more high than expected.

“Labeling is part of this,” Hanger said.

Ultimately, Hanger’s bill passed the chamber and will next be taken up in the House of Delegates. A handful of related bills also passed the Senate on Tuesday.

Current Virginia law allows people over 21 years old to grow up to four plants in their home and possess small amounts of marijuana, but does not not legally allow them to purchase it. Virginians can receive marijuana as a gift or purchase products from medical dispensaries. When the Democrat-controlled General Assembly decriminalized possession in 2021, Democrats hoped to establish a legal market by 2024. Amid the split-party control of both chambers and lingering concerns about the best path forward, it is unclear if a market will be set up by next year.

Senate Bill 1133 by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, cleared the Senate. It would create a regulatory framework for Virginia’s intended future legal marijuana market. Sales would continue to happen through existing medical cannabis dispensaries, along with new businesses run by people who live in “historically disadvantaged communities.”

In a speech ahead of the Tuesday vote, Ebbin said that the bill “fixes a major public health, consumer safety and public safety issue.”

A related bill to establish a framework for a legal market was left in a House of Delegates committee last week, which indicates the challenge ahead for Ebbin’s bill.

Other legislation that passed included Senate Bill 1366, a cannabis incubator program aimed at helping small businesses and farmers get into the legal cannabis industry; Senate Bill 1090, which would expand medical cannabis licensing; Senate Bill 1337, which would allow practitioners to issue certification for medical marijuana via telemedicine; and Senate Bill 1214, to adjust classifications for child abuse and neglect for when a parent uses or possesses cannabis.

Chelsea Higgs Wise, director of Marijuana Justice, said she’s hopeful that Senate Bill 1214, carried by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, could progress through the House of Delegates, given how it passed the Senate on a 31-9 vote.

Senate Bill 1523, also carried by Lucas, would allow for resentencing opportunities for people who are currently incarcerated due to cannabis possession, something Higgs Wise notes will most affect the people who have been most affected by marijuana criminalization.

A 2019 report under then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration found that from 2010 to 2019, Black people were arrested 3.5 times more than white people and that they were more likely to be convicted on marijuana-related incidents.

Higgs Wise called the resentencing component of marijuana legalization a human rights issue, though she remains skeptical that efforts can clear this session. It should have happened earlier, she said.

“To continue the fear tactic of the war on drugs, there has to be a bad guy and a reason to increase or not repeal criminalization to limit competition for large multi-operators to capture the market while the police capture individuals trying to survive poverty conditions by the state,” Higgs Wise said. “This is how the war on drugs has been successful and will continue to infringe on our human rights post-legalization.”

