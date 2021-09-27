Senate redistricting proposal shifts to protect some incumbents; commission split on Hampton Roads

That vote was eventually reversed due to the absence of Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond. The commission verbally agreed to leave the configuration of the area open to further debate.

Harris described the area as the “stickiest wicket” among the issues dividing the commission.

The commission found room for agreement on the region Monday, asking the map-drawing staff to keep the city of Portsmouth in one district, at the urging of Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.

Barker said it was not “the best look” to split two populous localities with sizable Black populations.

“We’ve done packing and cracking, and we’ve left that in the past,” he said.

The commission expects to continue working on the Senate map throughout the week, with another meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The commission has until Oct. 10 — less than two weeks — to finish its maps for the Virginia House and Senate. It has until Oct. 25 — fewer than 30 days — to produce a map for the state’s U.S. House seats, which it hasn’t started to work on.

Which party stands to benefit most will be the ultimate sticking point between commission members as the legislative maps come together.