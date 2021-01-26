Senate revises resolution to censure Chase for 'unbecoming conduct,' gives her another day to fight

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, found little mercy from her own party leader, but gained an extra day to stave off a possible censure for her conduct as a state senator — and not just for her support of political rallies in Washington that preceded the assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
The Senate is considering a formal reprimand of a member for the first time in almost 35 years. It agreed Tuesday to substitute a proposed resolution that drops the earlier charge against Chase of “fomenting insurrection” by extolling members of the pro-Trump crowd on Jan. 6 as “patriots who love their country,” despite the ensuing melee that left five dead, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.
The revised resolution adds a litany of controversial behavior by Chase, a Republican candidate for governor, that has drawn bipartisan scorn, including a 2019 incident in which she berated and cursed at a Virginia Capitol Police officer who would not let Chase park in an area where she wasn’t authorized, according to a police write-up.
The resolution would strip Chase of seniority “for failure to uphold her oath of office, misuse of office, and conduct unbecoming of a Senator.”
Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, who sponsored the resolution, said the changes would “narrow and simplify” the charges. He said it also would address concerns, voiced mostly by Republicans, over censuring Chase for exercising her right of free speech in defending the “Stop the Steal” rallies she attended in Washington before members of the crowd ransacked the U.S. Capitol as Congress prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Chase failed to persuade Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to rule the new resolution out of order. She then asked that the Senate defer the resolution for another day, rather than advance it to final vote on Wednesday.
Bell and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, objected to senators’ normal courtesy of allowing legislation to “go by for the day,” but relented after Chase made a tearful plea for mercy because of a family medical emergency.
“My mother-in-law had open-heart surgery today, and I need to go check on my mother-in-law,” she told the Senate. “I will not be preparing statements for this tonight.”
Bell immediately pulled back his objection, even though he said: “I would like to get this over with.”
Norment was more begrudging, agreeing to withdraw his objection out of respect for Bell, “and not attributable to tears.”
Chase has garnered little sympathy from Republican senators since her confrontation with the Virginia Capitol Police officer in March 2019. The revised resolution said Chase attributed the officer’s reaction to a perception of the senator’s “white privilege.” Members of the GOP caucus publicly supported the officer.
Chase quit the Senate Republican Caucus a year ago after it re-elected Norment as minority leader in the aftermath of elections that gave Democrats a narrow majority in the chamber.
All of Chase’s fellow Republicans voted last week for a resolution that named six Republicans to new committees. One of those Republicans replaced Chase, stripping the last committee assignment she held since quitting the party caucus and losing its protections for seniority.
However, six Republicans also voted against the original censure resolution in the Privileges and Elections Committee on the same day.
On Tuesday, Chase initially argued that Bell’s revised resolution was not germane to the original legislation because it no longer accuses her of violating her oath of office under the U.S. Constitution for supporting an insurrection against the country.
“We are desperately grasping for straws here,” she said, calling Bell’s original allegations “completely ridiculous.”
“I believe that the patron of the bill has realized how absurd his comments are, and has tried to come up with another reason to try to embarrass me before the commonwealth of Virginia,” Chase said.
She added: “I would argue that this is all free speech. As a state senator I don’t lose my rights to free speech, whether you like them or not, whether they’re inflammatory or not.”
Bell countered that the revised resolution narrowed the charge to “conduct unbecoming of a senator,” which also was part of the original resolution.
“There was deference made in the committee [to] freedom of speech, and even though freedom of speech is not absolute — you can’t yell ‘fire’ in a theater — there was some deference made to that,” he said.
“But clearly both are censures,” he said. “Both are on the same subject.”
Bell also noted that Chase had not testified on the original resolution before the committee, and instead had sent a message asking for more time just before the vote.
He also said he “gave her an opportunity on this floor to offer an apology and condemn the unacceptable actions” on Jan. 6.
In a speech to the Senate on Friday, Chase sought to clarify her comments about the rally and apologized to anyone offended by her defense of the Constitution.
“What she did, I think, in my opinion fell far short,” said Bell, who added that “many others” in the chamber share his view. “That’s why we’re here today.”
After Bell objected to her request for a delay, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, urged the Senate to “give her the courtesy and due process” to defend herself. Morrissey did not vote on the resolution last week that stripped Chase from her sole committee assignment.
Norment also objected to a delay, both because of a Senate rule that he said gives preference for acting on such resolutions and because he said moving forward on the measure would not be “discourteous” to Chase.
“I don’t think it disadvantages the senior senator from Chesterfield,” he said. “She can make the same spurious arguments, regardless.”
