Senate revises resolution to censure Chase for 'unbecoming conduct,' gives her another day to fight

“There was deference made in the committee [to] freedom of speech, and even though freedom of speech is not absolute — you can’t yell ‘fire’ in a theater — there was some deference made to that,” he said.

“But clearly both are censures,” he said. “Both are on the same subject.”

Bell also noted that Chase had not testified on the original resolution before the committee, and instead had sent a message asking for more time just before the vote.

He also said he “gave her an opportunity on this floor to offer an apology and condemn the unacceptable actions” on Jan. 6.

In a speech to the Senate on Friday, Chase sought to clarify her comments about the rally and apologized to anyone offended by her defense of the Constitution.

“What she did, I think, in my opinion fell far short,” said Bell, who added that “many others” in the chamber share his view. “That’s why we’re here today.”

After Bell objected to her request for a delay, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, urged the Senate to “give her the courtesy and due process” to defend herself. Morrissey did not vote on the resolution last week that stripped Chase from her sole committee assignment.