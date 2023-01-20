Senate subcommittee recommends defeat of abortion-banning bills

A Senate subcommittee on Friday recommended that the full committee defeat three abortion-banning bills when it meets next week.

With Democrats in control of the Senate, it’s likely the bills will fail when the full Education and Health Committee convenes next week. But by introducing proposed abortion restrictions, bans and protections, lawmakers are signaling where they stand on the issue to their constituents ahead of key elections for all 140 legislative seats in November.

The bills the panel recommended for defeat included a Gov. Glenn Youngkin-backed bill by Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation; a life-at-conception bill from Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell; and a bill from Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, that would ban most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Each of the bills noted exceptions for rape, incest or when health of the pregnant person is at risk.

While speaking of his own bill, Hackworth said he did not want to “criminalize women." Under his bill, a person who performs an illegal abortion would be guilty of a Class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

After the overturn in June of Roe v. Wade, which federally protected abortion access nationwide, several states have enacted abortion restrictions or bans, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., proposed a national 15-week ban in Congress.

Debates have emerged over when a fetus can feel pain. People in favor of abortion bans most commonly state this to be around 15 to 20 weeks. Medical professionals who spoke in opposition of bans at the committee meeting Friday asserted that a fetus cannot feel pain at that juncture.

The bill from Dunnavant, an OBGYN, would prohibit abortion only after 24 weeks, rather than 15, and she presented it as legislation that could garner enough support to pass.

“I think this is something we can agree on,” she said.

Dunnavant said abortions are “not a monolithic thing” and that there are various reasons a person may want or need to have the procedure. She said she believes there is little reason to have abortions by the time of the third trimester.

“I have to tell you that any woman that is seeking an abortion in the second trimester is somebody who desperately wants to be pregnant and she is often faced with staggering situations and options,” Dunnavant said.

Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that “there’s no compromising on fundamental rights and bodily autonomy and there’s no place for politics in health care.”

“Every pregnancy is unique and one-size-fits-all laws simply do not work,” she added.

The subcommittee’s recommendations to defeat the proposed bans followed about an hour of testimony from members of the public.

Jessica Gerts’ voice choked as she described the abortion she underwent in 2020 and urged legislators to defeat the proposed bans.

“I was free to make this very personal and difficult decision for myself. I did not want to risk my life going through a potentially traumatic labor and delivery. I did not want to have to tell my son that his sibling would be born unable to breathe or without a heartbeat,” she said. “My daughter is here today because I had this right to choose.”

A woman named Molly, who did not give her last name, said she hopes proposed bans will progress and become law. As she gripped her infant son, she told the subcommittee members how she was supported during her unplanned pregnancy by her family and a pregnancy resource center. The centers counsel pregnant people.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James accompanied Newman when he presented his bill, which also outlines that if an abortion is performed, it must be in a hospital that is licensed by the state Department of Health or operated by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

Lockhart said she believes lawmakers seeking abortion bans will likely focus now on restricting clinics such as Planned Parenthood from performing abortions in the future.

Known as “TRAP laws,” for targeted regulations of abortion providers, they are targeted restrictions on abortion providers, such as requirements that clinics meet the same standards as ambulatory surgical centers, which can be costly for the clinic and unnecessary for the services provided there.

Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation, said she hopes that if the legislature is able to pass abortion restrictions, it will enact “commonsense” laws like “ensuring clinics meet the same standards as other outpatient surgical centers.”

“Their ultimate goal is to ban abortion,” Lockhart said of lawmakers who support proposed restrictions and bans.