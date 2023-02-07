Senate Democrats on Tuesday evening voted to remove a member from the State Board of Education who, in 2020, led the fight against admissions policies at her son’s Fairfax County high school that aimed to boost Black and Latino enrollment and resulted in fewer Asian Americans being admitted.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Suparna Dutta, co-founder of the Coalition for TJ (Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology), to the Board of Education in July. A prominent voice against the changes at TJ, which is a highly selective school, Dutta claimed that the policy discriminated against Asian American applicants, who at the time made up more than two-thirds of students at the school. Dutta also campaigned for Youngkin and acted as chairperson for the group “Educators for Youngkin.”

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, introduced an amendment on the Senate floor Tuesday evening to block Dutta’s appointment, and it passed the Democrat-led Senate on a party-line vote.

"I was honored to be appointed by Governor Youngkin to the board of education and I believe I succeeded in challenging the status quo while on the board," Dutta said in an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "It is disappointing, however, that blatant lies and slurs won the day today."

Dutta added: "I am proud to be an education advocate. As an immigrant, I believe that education opens doors like nothing else; that supporting and challenging our kids with academic rigor and excellence is very important."

During a marathon floor session on Crossover, the legislature's deadline for each chamber to act on its own bills, Senate Democrats also voted to remove Youngkin's health commissioner, Colin Greene, and former prosecutor Steven Buck, a Youngkin appointee to the Parole Board. Democrats' bid to remove Bert Ellis from the University of Virginia Board of Visitors failed on a 20-20 tie vote.

In a statement Tuesday night, Youngkin accused Senate Democrats of “an appalling show of partisanship" in its votes on Dutta, Buck and Greene, adding that they had "attacked the integrity of three highly qualified members of my administration."

“They voted to remove Suparna Dutta, shockingly claiming that a public school parent isn’t qualified to serve on the Board of Education," Youngkin said. "She is a mother and advocate for parents' rights, she is an immigrant and an advocate for Asian American rights, she is an engineer and advocate for STEM in education. She is not only qualified, she epitomizes parental involvement in our schools and we need her voice on our Board of Education."

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, offered a floor amendment to remove Buck, a former Richmond, Henrico County and Albemarle prosecutor, from the parole board. Surovell asserted that Buck almost never voted to grant parole.

Greene, Youngkin's pick for health commissioner, came under fire last year after he reportedly said he believed there was no evidence that racism plays a role in maternal and infant mortality rates. The Senate voted Tuesday to uphold a committee amendment striking Greene from a list of appointees for confirmation.

Youngkin said Buck is "a career prosecutor who has put criminals away at the local level and investigated fraud for the Attorney General's office." He said Greene "has served honorably as State Commissioner of Public Health the past year and has successfully stewarded the Commonwealth out of the coronavirus pandemic."

Dutta has served on the nine-member Board of Education since Youngkin appointed her in July, but appointments to the board are subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.

Hashmi, who is also of South Asian descent, raised concerns about Dutta's views on the role of racism and slavery in American history.

“This particular board member indicated that racism was not a factor in American history, that the Constitution of the United States did not have any indications of racism or slavery within the document,” Hashmi said. “We know that that is not correct. American history, of course, has the concerns of slavery all throughout, and the Constitution of the United States has laws in there that protected and held slavery in the country until it was abolished.”

Dutta has pushed efforts to move forward on versions of the state’s K-12 history standards, which were developed under the Youngkin administration and which critics have characterized as an undermining of the histories of people of color.

Last week Dutta pushed back on a statement from Board of Education member Anne Holton, who served as Virginia’s secretary of education under Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe from 2014 to 2016.

“To an audience as inclusive as our Virginia is, you cannot reference the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution as ‘remarkable documents’ without also acknowledging that they [are] fundamental in enshrining slavery, and limiting the protections that they provided only to white property [owning] men,” Holton said of the proposed document that will guide the teaching of history in Virginia for years to come.

Dutta said: “I do not believe the Declaration [of Independence] and the Constitution enshrines slavery, nor did they limit protections to white property [owning] men. Maybe… you meant to describe the Constitution, but it didn't mention race or slavery,” Dutta said.

While the Constitution does not use the word “slavery,” it included the "Three-Fifths Clause," which stated that any person who was not free would be counted as three-fifths of a free person for the purposes of determining congressional representation.

“I understand it's hideous… for a person to be considered anything other than one whole, it's unimaginable and it's abominable,” Dutta said Feb. 1. “It's just a fact that it was a compromise… to limit the congressional representation of the Southern states. The Constitution did not end slavery, but you know, it never would have been ratified, I guess, if it did.”

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, pushed back Tuesday against Hashmi’s amendment to remove Dutta from a resolution listing dozens of Youngkin appointees requiring confirmation. Newman said Hashmi had not accurately represented Dutta’s views on history.

“She is an American immigrant. She's a public school mom. She moved here from India to the United States in the 1990s, and she came here with nothing in her pocket,” Newman said. “What she has said is: ‘My chosen home is America, it’s been a beacon of freedom around the world, and I came here to be a part of it.’”

On Tuesday morning, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a lawyer and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Virginia senators to urge them to confirm Dutta's appointment.

Thomas has come under fire for denying results of the 2020 presidential election and urging White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the results.

In her email, Thomas said that Dutta “is being viciously attacked by leftist thugs who hate diverse voices, unless they control them.”

Thomas went on to say that Dutta “is associated with groups who care about the declining and extreme radical agenda being pushed by educrats,” and “correctly accused the NAACP and (Fairfax County School Board) members of 'standing on the necks of Asians.'"

The Senate voted not to confirm the three high-profile Youngkin appointees, in a continuation of an ongoing partisan fight over nominees.

For instance, in March 2022 Democrats scuttled four Youngkin appointees to the Parole Board only a month after House Republicans rejected 11 of former Gov. Ralph Northam’s nominees, including three to the state Board of Education and two to the State Air Pollution Control Board.

In February 2022 Senate Democrats rejected Youngkin’s nomination of Andrew Wheeler — former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump — as Virginia’s secretary of natural resources. Wheeler was the first Virginia Cabinet nominee in 16 years to be rejected by the legislature.

The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee recently voted to remove Ellis, the UVa board member, from a list of appointees to be confirmed. Ellis raised alarm on campus in 2020 when he tried to cut a sign containing a derogatory message off a student’s door. The 20-20 vote in the Senate Tuesday means that Ellis will remain on the board.

On a bipartisan voice vote Tuesday night, senators rejected a bid by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, to remove Susan Beals, Youngkin's appointee to head the Department of Elections.

