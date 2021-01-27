Senate work group to look at tax options for helping Va. businesses without breaking bank

The Senate's tax committee is directing a new panel to consider ways to help Virginia businesses hurt by the COVID-19 without opening a billion-dollar revenue hole in the state budget by giving them a tax windfall under the new federal emergency relief bill.
Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, will join five of her colleagues on a work panel she created to consider options Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne presented Wednesday to potentially allow individuals and businesses that received forgivable loans under federal COVID-19 relief packages a deduction on their state income taxes for 2020 or potentially future years.
Layne, a certified public accountant, was clear that he considers a provision of the Consolidated Appropriations Act Congress adopted on Dec. 27 to give a "double tax benefit" to businesses that received forgivable loans under the Payroll Protection Program under the previous CARES Act or would get them under the new law.
The provision could cost Virginia up to $900 million in revenues in the two-year budget - about the same amount two lawmakers requested to fully fund the Standards of Qualify for public education - by shielding the loans, after they are converted to grants, from being taxed as income and, for the first time, allowing the recipients to still deduct losses or expenses.
"These taxpayers are getting a significant benefit at the federal level," Layne said.
However, he said the state is willing to consider other ways to help businesses and individuals, without conforming state tax code to the federal law, by letting them deduct a portion of the forgiven loans from their income taxes. The options include setting different thresholds for deductions, up to $100,000, which would cost the state varying losses of tax revenue.
"This is a more appropriate way, if there is a desire to give a deduction for them, based on the loan size," he said.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, whose law firm is among many in Virginia that received PPP loans under the CARES Act, said he remains concerned that basing deductions on loan size would not help the businesses that need it most after being closed or tightly restricted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"A lot of businesses were shut down for several months," Petersen said. "They, by government mandate, were closed."
"By giving a blanket deduction, you're rewarding everybody," he said.
Layne said the state is reluctant to single out industries or businesses as the hardest hit by the economic consequences of the pandemic. He said the state tax department also lacks the data to compare businesses income between 2019 and 2020, but only knows the adjusted gross income reported on their tax returns, which reflect numerous adjustments unrelated to sales.
"From a compliance standpoint ... we're going to have to take the taxpayer's word for it," he said.
Howell said the work panel will consider the options and report to the full committee on Tuesday. The state normally acts on conforming the state tax code to new federal law by the beginning of tax season, which this year opens on Feb. 12.
In addition to Howell, the other members of the work panel are: Petersen and Sens. George Barker, D-Fairfax; Tommy Norment, R-James City; Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg; and Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.
