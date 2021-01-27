Senate work group to look at tax options for helping Va. businesses without breaking bank

However, he said the state is willing to consider other ways to help businesses and individuals, without conforming state tax code to the federal law, by letting them deduct a portion of the forgiven loans from their income taxes. The options include setting different thresholds for deductions, up to $100,000, which would cost the state varying losses of tax revenue.

"This is a more appropriate way, if there is a desire to give a deduction for them, based on the loan size," he said.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, whose law firm is among many in Virginia that received PPP loans under the CARES Act, said he remains concerned that basing deductions on loan size would not help the businesses that need it most after being closed or tightly restricted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"A lot of businesses were shut down for several months," Petersen said. "They, by government mandate, were closed."

"By giving a blanket deduction, you're rewarding everybody," he said.