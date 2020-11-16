Senator faults JLARC for lack of minority hiring

A member of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission publicly faulted the legislative watchdog agency on Monday for failing to hire more Blacks and other minorities to jobs on its staff.

Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, raised the issue at the end of a ZOOM meeting of the commission, voicing his frustration over the lack of minority hiring at the agency in the past decade.

"You go up on that floor, it's lily white," Spruill said, referring to JLARC's office in the SunTrust Building in downtown Richmond.

JLARC Chairman Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, suggested that JLARC staff could study the issue, as it would for any other state government agency.

Spruill said he doubted that JLARC Director Hal Greer and his staff would effectively address the internal hiring issue.

"I don't have any confidence in him or his staff in doing this," Spruill said.

Plum asked Greer to address the issue in a memo to the commission, rather than respond directly in the public forum, but the director responded briefly to Spruill's concerns, which he said he shares.