Senator faults JLARC for lack of minority hiring

A member of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission publicly faulted the legislative watchdog agency on Monday for failing to hire more Blacks and other minorities to jobs on its staff.
Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, raised the issue at the end of a ZOOM meeting of the commission, voicing his frustration over the lack of minority hiring at the agency in the past decade.
"You go up on that floor, it's lily white," Spruill said, referring to JLARC's office in the SunTrust Building in downtown Richmond.
JLARC Chairman Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, suggested that JLARC staff could study the issue, as it would for any other state government agency.
Spruill said he doubted that JLARC Director Hal Greer and his staff would effectively address the internal hiring issue.
"I don't have any confidence in him or his staff in doing this," Spruill said.
Plum asked Greer to address the issue in a memo to the commission, rather than respond directly in the public forum, but the director responded briefly to Spruill's concerns, which he said he shares.
Greer, who has led the legislative agency since 2013, said that two of the 20 people he has hired are Black. One of those employees has left the agency for another job, so the staff of about 30 employees currently includes one African American.
"I will say, we need to do better," he said.
JLARC has adopted a hiring plan to try to recruit more minority job applicants from historically Black colleges and universities, and other institutions with strong minority representation. JLARC has not been hiring employees because of the state's precarious financial situation during the COVID-19 pandemic, but plans to fill two recent vacancies on its staff.
At the beginning of the commission meeting, Greer introduced Jessica Gaines, a Black woman who is working at JLARC as an intern under the Virginia Management Fellows Program after stints at the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, a former chairman of the JLARC, said he missed Spruill's remarks but called them "unfortunate."
In an interview on Monday, Norment said he has "unequivocal confidence" in Greer, "both from a technical standpoint and from an administrative hiring standpoint."
"I don't think there's any bias and I think that is an unjust accusation," he said.
(804) 649-6964