Senator shocked by DOC estimate of $23 million to end solitary confinement in prisons

State agencies put price tags lawmakers' bills, but Sen. Joe Morrissey had never seen one like this.

The Virginia Department of Corrections projected that it would cost $23 million a year to enact his bill to end most uses of solitary confinement in state prisons.

"They must be confused with the bill that I’m introducing next year to build an Olympic-sized pool in every DOC facility," said Morrissey, D-Richmond. He said he found out about the estimate on Tuesday, the day before his bill was to be heard by a committee that would decide if the state could afford it.

The bill would end solitary confinement unless needed for medical or mental health treatment, or if an inmate posed a threat to himself or another person.

Solitary confinement "has an extreme mental and physical debilitating effect on individuals and mental health that carries over once they get out," Morrissey said. "And those individuals could cause more harm to themselves or others having been in solitary confinement for an extended period of time.”

The bill would require prisons to evaluate the inmates considered a threat who are put in solitary confinement.