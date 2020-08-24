Separate budget bill offers quick fix for helping absentee voting in Virginia

The General Assembly is moving quickly to adopt a budget bill, but not the one that will guide funding of state government for two years.
Instead, the assembly money committees in the Senate and House of Delegates plan to adopt legislation to provide $2 million that Gov. Ralph Northam already has included in his proposed budget to reimburse local election registrars to provide prepaid postage for voters to mail their absentee ballots for the election on Nov. 3.
Speed is their purpose because of concerns about the timing of adopting Northam's revised budget in a special legislative session that has no ending in sight, with the deadline for mailing absentee ballots looming on Sept. 18 and the threat of COVID-19 intensifying the need for alternatives to voting in person.
"No one should have to risk their life to exercise their franchise in this state," said Sen. Janet Howell, chairwoman of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, which adopted her proposed legislation in an 11-5 party-line vote Monday.
But Republicans pushed back against provisions of the bill that would allow registers to set up drop-boxes to collect absentee ballots to which voters or their representatives could deliver absentee ballots instead of relying on postal service that may not deliver them on time.
"What would have been felonious, having a person between the voter and the ballot, is now expressly permitted," Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, said.
"I can't imagine anything that is more inviting of fraud than this would be," said Newman, who warned community organizers collecting ballots and delivering them to drop-boxes.
In a party-line vote, the Democratic-controlled committee rejected amendments proposed by Newman to make it a felony for someone other than the voter to deliver an absentee ballot to a drop-box. It also voted down a proposal by Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, to send the bill to the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee for review.
The House Appropriations Committee plans to consider similar legislation, proposed by Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, on Monday afternoon as part of a concerted effort to get the measure signed into law quickly rather than wait for action on revisions to the $135 billion state budget during a special session that is relying largely on Zoom meetings, especially in the House, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"There is a sense of urgency," said Sickles, who is vice-chairman of the appropriations committee, after introducing the legislation late last week. "This legislation solves the problem."
Northam supports the separate budget bill as a way to act quickly and give election registrars as much time as possible for absentee voting, whether by mail, drop boxes or appearing in person in local voter registration offices.
"I think it's a priority for everybody," Clark Mercer, the governor's chief of staff, said Monday.
If approved by the assembly and signed by the governor, the $2 million appropriation that Northam included in his budget bill no longer would be necessary.
In addition to reimbursing registrars for the cost of prepaid postage for absentee ballots, the legislation would direct the State Board of Elections to adopt regulations for the location and security of absentee drop-boxes, which are used in 30 other states.
Democrats say the drop-box option is necessary because of the danger of in-person voting by people who are elderly, disabled or medically susceptible to COVID-19. "We should make it easier for our shut-ins to vote, not harder," said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor next year.
Newman said those people can vote by mail, but Howell cited concerns raised nationally about the reliability of postal service to return absentee ballots in time to be counted for the election.
"The U.S. Post Office is not trusted at this point," she said. "People want to drop off ballots. Some people are going to need assistance in doing that, having someone take their ballot, especially the elderly."
Norment objected strongly to the move to bypass the privileges and elections committee with the legislation, which he said will set a dangerous precedent in the future.
"I understand the importance of this bill. I don't have any malice toward it," he said, "but I really don't like the process."
Democrats responded that the finance committee is the right place for a budget bill, even though it has only one purpose.
"This is a way to make sure more Virginians can vote safely," said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, chairman of the Senate Privilege and Elections Committee.
(804) 649-6964