Separate budget bill offers quick fix for helping absentee voting in Virginia

"I think it's a priority for everybody," Clark Mercer, the governor's chief of staff, said Monday.

If approved by the assembly and signed by the governor, the $2 million appropriation that Northam included in his budget bill no longer would be necessary.

In addition to reimbursing registrars for the cost of prepaid postage for absentee ballots, the legislation would direct the State Board of Elections to adopt regulations for the location and security of absentee drop-boxes, which are used in 30 other states.

Democrats say the drop-box option is necessary because of the danger of in-person voting by people who are elderly, disabled or medically susceptible to COVID-19. "We should make it easier for our shut-ins to vote, not harder," said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor next year.

Newman said those people can vote by mail, but Howell cited concerns raised nationally about the reliability of postal service to return absentee ballots in time to be counted for the election.

"The U.S. Post Office is not trusted at this point," she said. "People want to drop off ballots. Some people are going to need assistance in doing that, having someone take their ballot, especially the elderly."