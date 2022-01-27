'She's with me every step of the way': Father of slain journalist to run for Congress in 5th District

“They’re built,” he said. “They just don’t have the chips.”

If elected, Parker promised to “work across the aisle to get stuff done and restore decency that’s sorely lacking, civility that’s sorely lacking.”

He also is running for Congress to challenge Facebook and other social media companies that he says operate recklessly and without accountability.

“It’s a danger to our democracy,” he said. “It is an issue that resonates with people on both sides of the partisan spectrum.”

For Parker, the fight with social media companies is personal because he said the video of his daughter’s slaying “is still out there.”

“They’re profiting from my daughter’s murder, and I can’t tolerate that,” he said.

Parker says he is proud of the work he has done on what he calls “common-sense gun legislation” that the General Assembly passed and Gov. Ralph Northam signed in 2020, but he considers himself an advocate for the Second Amendment right to bear arms.