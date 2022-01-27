'She's with me every step of the way': Father of slain journalist to run for Congress in 5th District

Andy Parker says he will have a running mate in his race for the Democratic nomination in the 5th Congressional District — his daughter, Alison, a television journalist slain in 2015 during an on-camera interview in the heart of the district he wants to represent.
Parker announced on Thursday that he will challenge Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, a first-term conservative closely allied with former President Donald Trump, in a newly drawn district sprawling over parts of 23 localities, most of them heavily Republican. The new district includes northern Hanover County.
“She’ll be with me every step of the way,” he said of his 24-year-old daughter.
It’s not the first political crusade that Parker, 68, has undertaken since Alison, a reporter at WDBJ in Roanoke, and cameraman Adam Ward, 27, were shot to death by a disgruntled former station employee during a televised interview at Smith Mountain Lake on Aug. 26, 2015.
He has pushed for gun-control measures and published a book, “For Alison: The Murder of a Young Journalist and a Father’s Fight for Gun Safety.” The book, co-written with Ben Williams, features a foreword by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who was governor when a gunman killed 32 students and teachers, and then himself, at Virginia Tech in 2007.
Parker also has conducted a high-profile battle against Facebook for allowing the video of his daughter’s murder to continue circulating on social media.
“I’ve taken on the [National Rifle Association],” he said. “I’ve taken on Big Tech. I enjoy a challenge.”
His new challenge will be defeating an incumbent Republican in a district that voted for Trump by more than 11 percentage points in the presidential race with Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The district covers parts of three cities and 20 counties, including Goochland, Powhatan, Louisa, Amelia and Nottoway.
Good faces a challenger for the Republican nomination: Dan Moy, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia’s Batten School of Public Policy. Four Democrats also have declared their candidacy for the 5th District nomination: Shadi Ayyas, Lewis Combs, Warren McLellan and Josh Throneburg.
Parker lives in Henry County, just outside the new district. Congressional candidates do not have to live within the district they represent, and he notes that Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, actually lives just inside of the newly drawn 6th District, represented by fellow Republican Ben Cline.
“I don’t actually live in the district, but I’m 10 miles away from it,” he said. “I’ve lived here for 25 years.”
Parker is counting on voter dissatisfaction with Good, whom he said has taken extreme positions on the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, allying with a far-right voting bloc led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican.
“He’s really not paying attention to the things that matter to the people in the 5th District,” Parker said. “He’s got his own extremist agenda, and it needs to go.”
Good was first elected in 2020, after defeating Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, in a nominating convention.
Parker, a retired executive recruiter, says he wants to “foster opportunities” in the district, including those offered by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1 trillion federal funding package that Good and Virginia’s three other Republican congressmen voted against.
The package includes money to build highways and replace bridges, expand passenger rail and transit, and extend high-speed internet networks to rural areas that don’t have access to broadband now.
Parker said that the district also would benefit from U.S. investment in domestic manufacture of semiconductor chips, a priority for Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who co-sponsored a bill that passed the Senate and stalled in the House. A shortage of the chips, produced almost exclusively in Asia, is stifling the U.S. auto industry’s production of cars and trucks that require them to run.
“They’re built,” he said. “They just don’t have the chips.”
If elected, Parker promised to “work across the aisle to get stuff done and restore decency that’s sorely lacking, civility that’s sorely lacking.”
He also is running for Congress to challenge Facebook and other social media companies that he says operate recklessly and without accountability.
“It’s a danger to our democracy,” he said. “It is an issue that resonates with people on both sides of the partisan spectrum.”
For Parker, the fight with social media companies is personal because he said the video of his daughter’s slaying “is still out there.”
“They’re profiting from my daughter’s murder, and I can’t tolerate that,” he said.
Parker says he is proud of the work he has done on what he calls “common-sense gun legislation” that the General Assembly passed and Gov. Ralph Northam signed in 2020, but he considers himself an advocate for the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
“I grew up in Texas. I was a hunter,” he said. “I believe in the right to bear arms, to protect your family, go hunting. I’m not a gun grabber.”
Parker insists that he can win the 5th District race, despite the partisan odds against him. Two years ago, Democrat Cameron Webb lost to Good by more than 20,000 votes and 5 percentage points.
No matter the odds, he says he’s confident that Alison would approve.
“I’m doing everything I think she would want me to be doing,” Parker said, “and I think this is it.”
