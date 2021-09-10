Sifting through World Trade Center debris for proof of lives lost on 9/11: 'It was rough'

Hodges remembers the telephone calls that came every day: “’Have you found my husband?’ ‘Have you found my child?’”

One woman was sure her daughter had escaped the towers. The daughter had called after running out of one building. But she was still missing.

Hodges was there when they found her, one of the flattened bodies that sometimes came down the conveyor belt. She had likely been hit by a falling slab of concrete as she ran.

He called her mother with the news. “She just broke down in tears,” he said. “It was sad, but at least she had some closure.”

Closure has been hard for Hodges and the other officers who worked at the Fresh Kills recovery operation. They wore Tyvek suits and masks to protect them from the hazardous chemicals mixed into the debris, but they have suffered a much higher death toll from related diseases in the past 20 years than on the day of the attack.

The 9/11 tribute page on the NYPD website lists 23 officers who died that day — and 247 who have died since of related illnesses.

“All types of cancer they got,” Hodges said.

But not him. “I’m good so far,” he said.